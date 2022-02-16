Tahlequah school district PTOs fill gaps left by lack of state funding

Parent-teacher organizations act as communication bridges between teachers and schools, and at Tahlequah Public Schools, PTOs offer a space for parents to serve.
Oklahoma ranks among the last as far as state spending per pupil, which leaves it up to grants, local tax dollars, and parents to make up the rest of the money needed to educate young people.
Tahlequah parents are used to being involved in collecting funds for their children’s education. Each year, TPS’s elementary schools raise money to support their teachers.
At Cherokee Elementary School, the PTO organizes the annual jog-a-thon each fall.
“The jog-a-thon is as successful as it is because it is just one event. We don’t ask parents for money all year long. We don’t ask them to send their children out to sell wrapping paper or cookie dough. Basically, it’s an active organized fun event, and the parents enjoy it. They come up and run with their kids. They raise a ton of money,” said Marissa McCoy, Cherokee Elementary principal.
This year, the school raised about $20,000 at the event. Proceeds were used to purchase three new microwaves for the cafeteria, which students enjoy. PTO money also pays for out-of-pocket expenses.
“The money supports teachers and classrooms, whether it is used for curriculum items or day-to-day things like Clorox wipes and Expo markers, or cotton balls and Q-Tips for projects. Money also goes to pay for field trips for kids who can’t afford them, or T-shirts that go to Student Council or our Robotics team,” said McCoy.
The school recently bought a Blackstone grill, which is used for grilling hot dogs and hamburgers. Toward the end of the year, it will hold Teacher Appreciation Day, when they will use PTO money to feed the teachers and offer gifts. The school will use leftover money to hold a cookout for fifth-graders, who are moving on to middle school.
“Everything we do is with our students in mind. We work very hard to build relationships with our kids and their families. Many of the families in our building will help any way they can, whether it be their time, money for class parties or special projects or treats for the teachers’ lounge. PTO also opens up the relationship with families so we can help them when needed as well. That communication and open dialog makes a huge difference,” said Amie Sheets, Cherokee assistant principal and PTO representative.
With PTO money, teachers are able to acquire items for the school’s clothing closet for needy children.
Cherokee’s next PTO event is “2’s Day,” – Tuesday, 2-22-2022 – when teachers and students will enjoy tacos.
Greenwood parents are involved in school events and fundraisers. The Greenwood jog-a-thon will take place on March 7, and it's the school’s largest fundraiser of the year. Every Friday, students can purchase items from the Greenwood Store, which is operated by the PTO.
With PTO money, Greenwood has acquired important equipment, as well as classroom items.
“We have resurfaced the track and bought new security doors,” said Pricilla Valdez, PTO president.
PTO money will go into new furniture for the Greenwood commons, and PTO money also brought new playground equipment to the play area.
On Feb. 11, the PTO held a doughnuts and pajamas event at the school. At the end of the year, the PTO will stage a pizza party.
“I love knowing the staff. I love being able to go in and talk to who is raising my kids. It is also about getting to know the other kids and their parents. It is good to let them know you, and that you are a safe person. Morale is low across the nation,” she said. “It is nice to go in and do things for the kids and students to make them feel appreciated.”
The Greenwood PTO is active on Facebook and can be followed at https://www.facebook.com/GreenwoodElemPTO.
Ashley Talburt is a parent organizer who supports Tahlequah Middle School.
“This year, we have been able to continue to navigate the challenges that COVID has created, finding our new normal while being stretched to discover ways to support our educators and include all families in the academic process,” said Talburt. “I feel proud of the flexibility everyone has shown to ensure we continue to promote the most impactful and meaningful educational experience for our students.”
She encourages parents to get involved by supporting TMS students.
“Increased collaboration between parents, educators, and the community to focus on goals that support our students transitioning into contributing members of society is the continued expectation we have for PTO in the future. Communication is key to this collaboration, so I encourage anyone to start the conversation. It truly takes a village, and I am proud to be part of this one,” she said.
Lacie Wilson is principal of Tahlequah High School, and she explained that while no official PTO exists at the school, each grade runs a Facebook page that shares announcements for parents.
“Even though I don’t have an organized PTO, I have an abundance of volunteers,” said Wilson. “My parents are amazing. They go above and beyond.”
Currently, parents are working with TPS’s GEAR UP group, which prepares students for college. Parents are also involved in Safe and Healthy Schools, which promotes health, and Title I, which promotes math and reading.
Currently, parents are involved in Save-A-Senior, which is an event that will take place after graduation. The TPS PTO has already placed a down payment on a facility and is raising money to finish the payment. Those interested in contributing can contact Wilson at wilsonl@tahlequahschools.org.
