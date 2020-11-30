Tuesday, Dec. 1
THS - Basketball vs Skiatook, away, 4-9 p.m.
Cherokee - 14 Days of Christmas begins, Spirit of the Season, wear red and green.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
TMS - Wrestling vs Stilwell, home, 10:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
Cherokee - Tree Topper; dig out a favorite holiday hat, headband or tree topper to wear.
Thursday, Dec. 3
TMS - Basketball vs Grove; boys, away; girls, home; 5-8 p.m.
Cherokee - Faux Fur; wear an over-the-top fur, such as earmuffs, scarves, jackets, vest and boots.
Friday, Dec. 4
THS - Basketball vs Grove, home, 4-9 p.m.
TMS - Student of the Month lunch, Chili's.
TMS - Spirit Squad sale orders deadline.
Cherokee - Vision screening; and Grinch Day, dress like a Grinch.
Saturday, Dec. 5
NSU - ACT prep camp at NSU, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
TMS - Wrestling vs Pryor, away, Pryor Tournament, TBA.
Monday, Dec. 7
TMS - Basketball vs Glenpool, home, 5-8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.