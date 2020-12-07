Tuesday, Dec. 8

THS – Christmas socks day.

THS/TMS – Band Christmas concert, Performing Arts Center, 6-8 p.m.

Cherokee – Mad About Plaid, flannel day.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

THS – Christmas movie character day.

Cherokee – Christmas socks day.

Thursday, Dec. 10

THS – Basketball fundraiser prize drawing starts.

THS – Soccer Mountainview fundraiser deadline.

THS/TMS – Winter choir concert, PAC, 7-8:30 p.m.

THS – Flannel day.

TMS – Basketball vs Collinsville, boys are away, girls are home, 5-8 p.m.

Cherokee – Christmas vacation/luau day.

Dec. 10-12

THS – Basketball, Tahlequah Invitational, home.

Friday, Dec. 11

THS – Camo day.

THS – BPA ornament fundraiser orders deadline.

Cherokee – Rudolph the Reindeer Day.

Monday, Dec. 14

THS – Rudolph the Reindeer Day.

TMS – Basketball vs Pryor, away, 5-8 p.m.

