Tuesday, Dec. 8
THS – Christmas socks day.
THS/TMS – Band Christmas concert, Performing Arts Center, 6-8 p.m.
Cherokee – Mad About Plaid, flannel day.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
THS – Christmas movie character day.
Cherokee – Christmas socks day.
Thursday, Dec. 10
THS – Basketball fundraiser prize drawing starts.
THS – Soccer Mountainview fundraiser deadline.
THS/TMS – Winter choir concert, PAC, 7-8:30 p.m.
THS – Flannel day.
TMS – Basketball vs Collinsville, boys are away, girls are home, 5-8 p.m.
Cherokee – Christmas vacation/luau day.
Dec. 10-12
THS – Basketball, Tahlequah Invitational, home.
Friday, Dec. 11
THS – Camo day.
THS – BPA ornament fundraiser orders deadline.
Cherokee – Rudolph the Reindeer Day.
Monday, Dec. 14
THS – Rudolph the Reindeer Day.
TMS – Basketball vs Pryor, away, 5-8 p.m.
