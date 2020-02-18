Tuesday, Feb. 18
District - Monthly Board Meeting, BOE Conference Room, 6 p.m.
THS - Special Olympics benefit spaghetti dinner, Masonic Lodge, 5-7 p.m.
THS - Basketball,
home vs Glenpool, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
THS - Soccer, at Wagoner, 5 and 7 p.m.
THS - Pre-enrollment packets go home.
Feb. 19-20
Heritage/Greenwood/Cherokee - State archery meet, Tulsa Fairgrounds.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
THS - TRIO Day State Rally and College Fair, Oklahoma City.
Central - Crystal Bridges architecture tour, Bentonville, Arkansas.
TMS - Student of the Month lunch, Chili's.
Thursday, Feb. 20
THS - Soccer junior varsity boys, at Locust Grove, 5:30 p.m.
THS - Baseball scrimmage, at Locust Grove, 4 p.m.
TMS - Spring sports pictures.
TMS - Be A Tiger Day for current eighth-graders, PAC, 9-10:30 a.m.
TMS - Pre-enrollment packets go home.
TMS - Spirit Squad parent meeting, TMS gym, 6 p.m.
Cherokee - BancFirst play for kindergarten-second grade, 9 a.m.
Feb. 20-22
THS - THS Musical "Curtains," PAC, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
THS - Be A Tiger Day for eighth-graders in county schools, PAC, 9-10:30 a.m.
THS - Basketball, home vs Pryor, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
THS - Baseball scrimmage, at Broken Arrow, 4 p.m.
TMS - OETT site visit, 1 p.m.
Greenwood - Greenwood Night, THS basketball game.
Feb. 21-22
THS - Wrestling regionals.
Saturday, Feb. 22
THS - Soccer pre-season varsity boys, at home, 9 a.m.
THS - Soccer girls, McAlester, 9 a.m.
Greenwood/Cherokee - Robotics tournament, Greenwood.
Monday, Feb. 24
TMS - Ninth-graders, THS enrollment night, THS Cafeteria, Pod A, 5-6:30 p.m.; Pod B, 6:30-8 p.m.
THS - Baseball scrimmage, at Home vs Fort Gibson, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage - Fit Family Fun Night, 5:30-7 p.m.
