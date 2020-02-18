Tuesday, Feb. 18

District - Monthly Board Meeting, BOE Conference Room, 6 p.m.

THS - Special Olympics benefit spaghetti dinner, Masonic Lodge, 5-7 p.m.

THS - Basketball,

home vs Glenpool, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

THS - Soccer, at Wagoner, 5 and 7 p.m.

THS - Pre-enrollment packets go home.

Feb. 19-20

Heritage/Greenwood/Cherokee - State archery meet, Tulsa Fairgrounds.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

THS - TRIO Day State Rally and College Fair, Oklahoma City.

Central - Crystal Bridges architecture tour, Bentonville, Arkansas.

TMS - Student of the Month lunch, Chili's.

Thursday, Feb. 20

THS - Soccer junior varsity boys, at Locust Grove, 5:30 p.m.

THS - Baseball scrimmage, at Locust Grove, 4 p.m.

TMS - Spring sports pictures.

TMS - Be A Tiger Day for current eighth-graders, PAC, 9-10:30 a.m.

TMS - Pre-enrollment packets go home.

TMS - Spirit Squad parent meeting, TMS gym, 6 p.m.

Cherokee - BancFirst play for kindergarten-second grade, 9 a.m.

Feb. 20-22

THS - THS Musical "Curtains," PAC, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

THS - Be A Tiger Day for eighth-graders in county schools, PAC, 9-10:30 a.m.

THS - Basketball, home vs Pryor, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

THS - Baseball scrimmage, at Broken Arrow, 4 p.m.

TMS - OETT site visit, 1 p.m.

Greenwood - Greenwood Night, THS basketball game.

Feb. 21-22

THS - Wrestling regionals.

Saturday, Feb. 22

THS - Soccer pre-season varsity boys, at home, 9 a.m.

THS - Soccer girls, McAlester, 9 a.m.

Greenwood/Cherokee - Robotics tournament, Greenwood.

Monday, Feb. 24

TMS - Ninth-graders, THS enrollment night, THS Cafeteria, Pod A, 5-6:30 p.m.; Pod B, 6:30-8 p.m.

THS - Baseball scrimmage, at Home vs Fort Gibson, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage - Fit Family Fun Night, 5:30-7 p.m.

