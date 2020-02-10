Feb. 10-11
Greenwood – Polar Plunge Fundraiser Coin Wars.
Feb. 10-13
TMS – Tiger Cub Dance Camp, TMS gym, 3:30-5 p.m.
Feb. 10-15
TMS – Basketball MLC Tournament.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
THS – Basketball at Collinsville, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
THS/TMS – Wrestling vs. Muskogee, Senior Night, TMAC, 5:30 p.m.
Cherokee – Mad Science, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Heritage – Progress Reports go home.
Thursday, Feb. 13
THS – Science Club Young Scientists’ Adventure Night for grades K-5, 5-8 p.m.
TMS – Basketball MLC tournament.
Greenwood – Kinder Valentine's Dance, 9-11 a.m.
Cherokee – Grade 2 Field Trip, Scott Family Amazeum.
Cherokee – Valentine’s Parties and 1980s Prom.
Feb. 13-15, 20-22
THS – THS Musical, "Curtains," 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
THS – Basketball, home vs Claremore, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
TMS – Spring Field Expedition enrollment closes.
TMS – Tiger Cub Dance Camp performs, THS basketball game, TMAC, 7:45 p.m.
Feb. 14-15
THS – JROTC Air Rifle Marksmanship Match, Fort Chaffee, Arkansas.
THS – Wrestling Dual State.
Feb. 14-17
All Sites – No school.
Saturday, Feb. 15
THS – RiverHawk Jam.
THS – The Daughters of the American Revolution scholarship due.
THS – Soccer Junior varsity boys preseason, Hilldale.
TMS/Greenwood – Robotics tournament, Catoosa.
TMS – Basketball MCL Tournament.
Monday, Feb. 17
THS – CN Summer Youth Employment Program apps available through May 1.
THS – CN Summer Youth Leadership Intern Program apps available through May 1.
