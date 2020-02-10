Feb. 10-11

Greenwood – Polar Plunge Fundraiser Coin Wars.

Feb. 10-13

TMS – Tiger Cub Dance Camp, TMS gym, 3:30-5 p.m.

Feb. 10-15

TMS – Basketball MLC Tournament.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

THS – Basketball at Collinsville, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

THS/TMS – Wrestling vs. Muskogee, Senior Night, TMAC, 5:30 p.m.

Cherokee – Mad Science, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Heritage – Progress Reports go home.

Thursday, Feb. 13

THS – Science Club Young Scientists’ Adventure Night for grades K-5, 5-8 p.m.

TMS – Basketball MLC tournament.

Greenwood – Kinder Valentine's Dance, 9-11 a.m.

Cherokee – Grade 2 Field Trip, Scott Family Amazeum.

Cherokee – Valentine’s Parties and 1980s Prom.

Feb. 13-15, 20-22

THS – THS Musical, "Curtains," 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14

THS – Basketball, home vs Claremore, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

TMS – Spring Field Expedition enrollment closes.

TMS – Tiger Cub Dance Camp performs, THS basketball game, TMAC, 7:45 p.m.

Feb. 14-15

THS – JROTC Air Rifle Marksmanship Match, Fort Chaffee, Arkansas.

THS – Wrestling Dual State.

Feb. 14-17

All Sites – No school.

Saturday, Feb. 15

THS – RiverHawk Jam.

THS – The Daughters of the American Revolution scholarship due.

THS – Soccer Junior varsity boys preseason, Hilldale.

TMS/Greenwood – Robotics tournament, Catoosa.

TMS – Basketball MCL Tournament.

Monday, Feb. 17

THS – CN Summer Youth Employment Program apps available through May 1.

THS – CN Summer Youth Leadership Intern Program apps available through May 1.

