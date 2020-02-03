Feb. 3-7
Greenwood - Yearbook pre-sales.
Cherokee - Book Fair
TMS - TSA-STEM frog dissection, Room 39, 3:15-4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
THS - JROTC/OBI Blood Drive, PAC, 8:30-3 p.m.; walk-ins welcome.
THS - FCCLA Regional STAR Event.
THS/TMS - Wrestling vs. Claremore, home, TMAC, 6 p.m.
TMS - Meet with potential Cheer/Pom candidates for 2020-21, TMS Choir Room 10, 8:15 a.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
TMS - Language Bowl entry deadline with Ms. Bardell.
Cherokee - School Skate, 3:35-5:45 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6
All Sites - Parent/Teacher Conferences, 4-7 p.m.
THS - FAFSA/Oklahoma Promise Workshop, Presentation Hall, 5-7 p.m.
TMS - Basketball vs. Coweta, home, 5 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
THS - Basketball at Coweta, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
THS - Winter Art Show Opening and Awards Ceremony, Tahlequah Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
TMS - Money for "Stomp" is due.
Cherokee - Progress Reports go home.
Feb. 7-8
THS - Wrestling Glenpool Tournament.
Saturday, Feb. 8
District - Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet, Cherokee Casino Echota Center, 6 p.m.
THS - ACT test.
THS - State Academic Meet at El Reno.
Monday, Feb. 10
TMS - Basketball, all day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.