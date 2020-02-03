Feb. 3-7

Greenwood - Yearbook pre-sales.

Cherokee - Book Fair

TMS - TSA-STEM frog dissection, Room 39, 3:15-4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

THS - JROTC/OBI Blood Drive, PAC, 8:30-3 p.m.; walk-ins welcome.

THS - FCCLA Regional STAR Event.

THS/TMS - Wrestling vs. Claremore, home, TMAC, 6 p.m.

TMS - Meet with potential Cheer/Pom candidates for 2020-21, TMS Choir Room 10, 8:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

TMS - Language Bowl entry deadline with Ms. Bardell.

Cherokee - School Skate, 3:35-5:45 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

All Sites - Parent/Teacher Conferences, 4-7 p.m.

THS - FAFSA/Oklahoma Promise Workshop, Presentation Hall, 5-7 p.m.

TMS - Basketball vs. Coweta, home, 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

THS - Basketball at Coweta, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

THS - Winter Art Show Opening and Awards Ceremony, Tahlequah Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

TMS - Money for "Stomp" is due.

Cherokee - Progress Reports go home.

Feb. 7-8

THS - Wrestling Glenpool Tournament.

Saturday, Feb. 8

District - Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet, Cherokee Casino Echota Center, 6 p.m.

THS - ACT test.

THS - State Academic Meet at El Reno.

Monday, Feb. 10

TMS - Basketball, all day.

