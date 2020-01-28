Tuesday, Jan. 28

THS/TMS - Wrestling, Fort Gibson, 6 p.m.

THS - Basketball, Skiatook, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

THS - Career Tech Advisory Committee luncheon, 11a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

District - Spelling Bee for grades 5-8; Performing Arts Center, 9:15 a.m.

District - GeoBee for grades 5-8 Classroom Winners, TMS Media Center, 9 a.m. to noon.

TMS - Winter sports pictures.

Thursday, Jan. 30

THS/TMS - Wrestling, home vs Sequoyah, 6 p.m.

TMS - Assemblies.

TMS - Basketball, Grove, 5 p.m.

Jan. 31-February 1

THS - Wrestling, Doug Rial Invitational, Pryor, noon.

Jan. 31-February 2

THS - NCA Cheer Nationals, Dallas, Texas.

Friday, Jan. 31

THS - Basketball, home vs Grove, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 3

TMS - Basketball, Pryor, 5 p.m.

