Tuesday, Jan. 28
THS/TMS - Wrestling, Fort Gibson, 6 p.m.
THS - Basketball, Skiatook, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
THS - Career Tech Advisory Committee luncheon, 11a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
District - Spelling Bee for grades 5-8; Performing Arts Center, 9:15 a.m.
District - GeoBee for grades 5-8 Classroom Winners, TMS Media Center, 9 a.m. to noon.
TMS - Winter sports pictures.
Thursday, Jan. 30
THS/TMS - Wrestling, home vs Sequoyah, 6 p.m.
TMS - Assemblies.
TMS - Basketball, Grove, 5 p.m.
Jan. 31-February 1
THS - Wrestling, Doug Rial Invitational, Pryor, noon.
Jan. 31-February 2
THS - NCA Cheer Nationals, Dallas, Texas.
Friday, Jan. 31
THS - Basketball, home vs Grove, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 3
TMS - Basketball, Pryor, 5 p.m.
