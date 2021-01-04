Tuesday, Jan. 5
All sites – Students return to school.
THS – Basketball vs Coweta, away, 4 p.m.
THS – GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship deadline.
TMS – Circle the State with Song, Choir Room, 3:15-4:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 7
TMS – OCDA Virtual All State, 6-8:30 p.m.
Jan. 7-9
THS – Basketball vs Skiatook Invitational, away, TBA.
Friday, Jan. 8
THS, Heritage – Reports cards go home.
TMS – OCDA Virtual All State, 4-6 p.m.
Jan. 8-9
THS – Wrestling vs Jenks Tournament; Junior varsity Wrestling vs Inola Tournament; away.
Saturday, Jan. 9
TMS – OCDA Virtual All State 9:30-11 a.m.; recording, noon to 2 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 11
TMS – Basketball vs Collinsville; Boys, home; Girls, away; 5 p.m.
