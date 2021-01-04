Tuesday, Jan. 5

All sites – Students return to school.

THS – Basketball vs Coweta, away, 4 p.m.

THS – GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship deadline.

TMS – Circle the State with Song, Choir Room, 3:15-4:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 7

TMS – OCDA Virtual All State, 6-8:30 p.m.

Jan. 7-9

THS – Basketball vs Skiatook Invitational, away, TBA.

Friday, Jan. 8

THS, Heritage – Reports cards go home.

TMS – OCDA Virtual All State, 4-6 p.m.

Jan. 8-9

THS – Wrestling vs Jenks Tournament; Junior varsity Wrestling vs Inola Tournament; away.

Saturday, Jan. 9

TMS – OCDA Virtual All State 9:30-11 a.m.; recording, noon to 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 11

TMS – Basketball vs Collinsville; Boys, home; Girls, away; 5 p.m.

