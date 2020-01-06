Tuesday, Jan. 7

THS/TMS - Wrestling, Pryor High School, 5:30 p.m.

THS - Basketball, home vs Coweta, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

TMS - Grade 8, Draw the Line, through Jan. 30.

TMS - Mid-Level Academic Team Buzzer Competition, Stigler, Kiamichi Tech Center.

Sequoyah - Sequoyah Night, THS Basketball.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

TMS, Heritage - Report cards go home.

Cherokee - School Skate.

Greenwood - The Mad Scientist, 3:30 -5:30 p.m.

Heritage - Grade 4 Awards Assembly, 9:15 a.m.

Jan. 9-11

THS - Basketball, Bethany Tournament Boys vs ASTEC, 2:30 p.m.; Girls vs Casady, 4 p.m.

TMS - Junior High Choir All State, Oklahoma City.

Jan. 10-11

THS - Wrestling, Inola tournament.

THS - EDBDA District Band Clinic, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

THS - 2020 ACT Test registration deadline.

THS - NSU Native Life Senior Day registration deadline.

THS, Cherokee, Greenwood - Report cards go home.

Heritage - Grade 2 Awards Assembly, 9 a.m.

Jan. 11-12

TMS - All District Band Clinic, Performing Arts Center.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Cherokee - Robotics competition, Westville.

Monday, Jan. 13

TMS - Basketball, home vs Collinsville, 5 p.m.

