Tuesday, Jan. 7
THS/TMS - Wrestling, Pryor High School, 5:30 p.m.
THS - Basketball, home vs Coweta, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
TMS - Grade 8, Draw the Line, through Jan. 30.
TMS - Mid-Level Academic Team Buzzer Competition, Stigler, Kiamichi Tech Center.
Sequoyah - Sequoyah Night, THS Basketball.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
TMS, Heritage - Report cards go home.
Cherokee - School Skate.
Greenwood - The Mad Scientist, 3:30 -5:30 p.m.
Heritage - Grade 4 Awards Assembly, 9:15 a.m.
Jan. 9-11
THS - Basketball, Bethany Tournament Boys vs ASTEC, 2:30 p.m.; Girls vs Casady, 4 p.m.
TMS - Junior High Choir All State, Oklahoma City.
Jan. 10-11
THS - Wrestling, Inola tournament.
THS - EDBDA District Band Clinic, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10
THS - 2020 ACT Test registration deadline.
THS - NSU Native Life Senior Day registration deadline.
THS, Cherokee, Greenwood - Report cards go home.
Heritage - Grade 2 Awards Assembly, 9 a.m.
Jan. 11-12
TMS - All District Band Clinic, Performing Arts Center.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Cherokee - Robotics competition, Westville.
Monday, Jan. 13
TMS - Basketball, home vs Collinsville, 5 p.m.
