Tuesday, Jan. 21

District – Monthly Board of Education meeting, BOE Conference Room, 6 p.m.

THS – Basketball, Glenpool, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

District – Cherokee County Spelling Bee, grades 5-8, Performing Arts Center, 8 a.m. to noon.

TMS – Student of the Month Lunch, Chili’s, 10:45 a.m.

TMS – TSA-STEM meeting, Room 39, 3:15-4 p.m.

Jan. 23-25

THS – Basketball, Port City Classic, Catoosa.

Thursday, Jan. 23

TMS – Circle the State With Song, PAC, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24

THS – NSU Native Life Senior Day.

TMS – Cherokee Writing Contest.

TMS – Wrestling, Tahlequah Dual Tournament, home, 10 a.m.

Cherokee – 100th Day of School.

Saturday, Jan. 25

THS &TMS – Wrestling, Tahlequah Girl Tournament, home, 10 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 27

TMS – Honor Choir sings National Anthem at TMS game, TMS gym, 4:45 p.m.

TMS – Basketball, at home vs Skiatook, 5 p.m.

Heritage – STEM Night Robotics fundraiser, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

