Tuesday, Jan. 21
District – Monthly Board of Education meeting, BOE Conference Room, 6 p.m.
THS – Basketball, Glenpool, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
District – Cherokee County Spelling Bee, grades 5-8, Performing Arts Center, 8 a.m. to noon.
TMS – Student of the Month Lunch, Chili’s, 10:45 a.m.
TMS – TSA-STEM meeting, Room 39, 3:15-4 p.m.
Jan. 23-25
THS – Basketball, Port City Classic, Catoosa.
Thursday, Jan. 23
TMS – Circle the State With Song, PAC, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
THS – NSU Native Life Senior Day.
TMS – Cherokee Writing Contest.
TMS – Wrestling, Tahlequah Dual Tournament, home, 10 a.m.
Cherokee – 100th Day of School.
Saturday, Jan. 25
THS &TMS – Wrestling, Tahlequah Girl Tournament, home, 10 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 27
TMS – Honor Choir sings National Anthem at TMS game, TMS gym, 4:45 p.m.
TMS – Basketball, at home vs Skiatook, 5 p.m.
Heritage – STEM Night Robotics fundraiser, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
