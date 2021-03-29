Tuesday, March 30
District – Breathe Sweat Relax Class, TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 p.m. and 5:40-6:40.
THS – Girls Golf v Bishop Kelly, La Fortune.
THS – Lady Tiger Softball v Checotah, away, 5 p.m.
THS – Baseball v Tulsa Rogers, home, 5 p.m. and 7.
TMS – Baseball v Fort Gibson, away, 4:30 p.m.
Greenwood – Spring pictures.
Wednesday, March 31
THS – Juniors, science assessments.
THS – Parent night Zoom, college selection questions, 5:30-7 p.m.
TMS – Girls Tennis, Tahlequah Tournament, home, 8 a.m.
TMS – March Student of the Month lunch, Chili’s.
Thursday, April 1
District – District Breathe Sweat Relax Class, TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 p.m.
THS – Tahlequah Hospital Foundation scholarship deadline.
THS – Lady Tiger Softball v Haskell, away.
THS – Boys Golf Edison Invitational, away, Lafortune Park.
THS – Girls Tennis v Pryor, away, 8 a.m.
TMS – Golf v Hilldale, away, Cobblestone.
TMS – Girls Tennis v Muskogee away 8am
TMS – Grades 7-8 Track v Coweta, away, 2:30 p.m.
TMS – Baseball v Stilwell, home, 5 p.m.
April 1-3
THS – Baseball Tournament.
THS – Baseball v Victory Christian, away.
April 2 and 5
All Sites – No school, Easter observance.
Friday, April 2
THS – Boys Tennis v Pryor, away, 8 a.m.
THS – Grade 9 Track Tahlequah Classic, home, 10 a.m.
TMS – Boys Tennis v Muskogee, away, 8 a.m.
Sunday, April 4
THS – American Indian Education Fund deadline.
THS – THS Pom tryouts.
Monday, April 5
THS – Golf, Coweta Invitational, away, Indian Springs.
THS – Lady Tiger Softball v Jenks Festival, away.
THS – Baseball v Tulsa Hale, 5 p.m., and Glenpool, 7 p.m., home.
THS – Science Club Tiger gear order deadline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.