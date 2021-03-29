Tuesday, March 30

District – Breathe Sweat Relax Class, TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 p.m. and 5:40-6:40.

THS – Girls Golf v Bishop Kelly, La Fortune.

THS – Lady Tiger Softball v Checotah, away, 5 p.m.

THS – Baseball v Tulsa Rogers, home, 5 p.m. and 7.

TMS – Baseball v Fort Gibson, away, 4:30 p.m.

Greenwood – Spring pictures.

Wednesday, March 31

THS – Juniors, science assessments.

THS – Parent night Zoom, college selection questions, 5:30-7 p.m.

TMS – Girls Tennis, Tahlequah Tournament, home, 8 a.m.

TMS – March Student of the Month lunch, Chili’s.

Thursday, April 1

District – District Breathe Sweat Relax Class, TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 p.m.

THS – Tahlequah Hospital Foundation scholarship deadline.

THS – Lady Tiger Softball v Haskell, away.

THS – Boys Golf Edison Invitational, away, Lafortune Park.

THS – Girls Tennis v Pryor, away, 8 a.m.

TMS – Golf v Hilldale, away, Cobblestone.

TMS – Girls Tennis v Muskogee away 8am

TMS – Grades 7-8 Track v Coweta, away, 2:30 p.m.

TMS – Baseball v Stilwell, home, 5 p.m.

April 1-3

THS – Baseball Tournament.

THS – Baseball v Victory Christian, away.

April 2 and 5

All Sites – No school, Easter observance.

Friday, April 2

THS – Boys Tennis v Pryor, away, 8 a.m.

THS – Grade 9 Track Tahlequah Classic, home, 10 a.m.

TMS – Boys Tennis v Muskogee, away, 8 a.m.

Sunday, April 4

THS – American Indian Education Fund deadline.

THS – THS Pom tryouts.

Monday, April 5

THS – Golf, Coweta Invitational, away, Indian Springs.

THS – Lady Tiger Softball v Jenks Festival, away.

THS – Baseball v Tulsa Hale, 5 p.m., and Glenpool, 7 p.m., home.

THS – Science Club Tiger gear order deadline.

