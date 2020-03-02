March 2-4

TMS – Pom Clinic tryouts, TMS Gym, 3:30-5 p.m.

TMS – Cheer Clinic, TMAC Cheer Room, 3:30-5 p.m.

Greenwood – Book Fair.

March 2-6

THS – Muskogee Regional Livestock Show, Cherokee Fairgrounds.

Tuesday, March 3

THS – Baseball, at Tahlequah Sequoyah, 4 p.m.; junior varsity, 6:30.

THS – Soccer, at Catoosa, 3:30 p.m.

TMS – Baseball, at home vs Jay, 5 p.m.

Cherokee/Greenwood/Heritage – Paws-itively Wild About Reading.

Greenwood – Grade 2 music program, 5:30 p.m.

Greenwood – Literacy Night at the Book Fair, 5-6:30 p.m.

Heritage – Cherokee Language Bowl, Cherokee Nation Complex.

March 4-5

THS – OSSAA District Band Contest.

Wednesday, March 4

TMS – Cherokee Language Bowl, Cherokee Nation Complex.

Cherokee/Greenwood – Read to Succeed.

Heritage – Reading Jogs the Mind.

Cherokee – School Skate, 3:45-5:45 p.m.

March 5-7

THS – Boys basketball tournament.

Thursday, March 5

THS – Baseball, home vs Claremore Sequoyah, 4:30 p.m.; junior varsity, 6:30.

THS – Cherokee Language Bowl, Cherokee Nation Complex.

TMS – Pom Clinic tryouts, TMS Gym, 4 p.m.

TMS – Cheer tryouts, TMAC Cheer Room, 3:30 p.m.

TMS – Grade 8 RISE field trip, University of Arkansas Fayetteville.

Cherokee/Greenwood/Heritage – Reading Gives You Superpowers.

March 6-7

THS – Soccer tournament, at home vs Coweta.

Friday, March 6

District – End of third nine weeks.

District – Deadline for volunteer sign up for Special Olympics.

THS – Baseball, home vs Muskogee, 4:30 p.m.; junior varsity, 6:30.

THS – Marksmanship Competition, Sapulpa High School.

TMS – Baseball, at Muskogee, 5 p.m.

TMS – Tennis, at Bixby tournament, 8 a.m.

TMS – Choir attends "Stomp," Tulsa.

Cherokee/Greenwood – Cozy Up With a Good Book.

Cherokee – Vision screenings.

Heritage – Team up for Reading.

Saturday, March 7

District – Polar Plunge, Arrowhead Floats, 10 a.m.

THS – Prom on a Penny, NSU Event Center, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

THS – Baseball, at Claremore.

THS – Physical Fitness Competition, at Tulsa McLain High School.

TMS – State VEX IQ Robotics Championship, NSU.

Sunday, March 8

District – Daylight Savings Time begins.

Monday, March 9

THS – Baseball, at Tulsa Edison, 4:30 p.m.; junior varsity, 6:30.

TMS – Soccer, at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.

TMS – Baseball, home vs Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.

Heritage – Grade 5, Jenks Aquarium.

