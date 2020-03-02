March 2-4
TMS – Pom Clinic tryouts, TMS Gym, 3:30-5 p.m.
TMS – Cheer Clinic, TMAC Cheer Room, 3:30-5 p.m.
Greenwood – Book Fair.
March 2-6
THS – Muskogee Regional Livestock Show, Cherokee Fairgrounds.
Tuesday, March 3
THS – Baseball, at Tahlequah Sequoyah, 4 p.m.; junior varsity, 6:30.
THS – Soccer, at Catoosa, 3:30 p.m.
TMS – Baseball, at home vs Jay, 5 p.m.
Cherokee/Greenwood/Heritage – Paws-itively Wild About Reading.
Greenwood – Grade 2 music program, 5:30 p.m.
Greenwood – Literacy Night at the Book Fair, 5-6:30 p.m.
Heritage – Cherokee Language Bowl, Cherokee Nation Complex.
March 4-5
THS – OSSAA District Band Contest.
Wednesday, March 4
TMS – Cherokee Language Bowl, Cherokee Nation Complex.
Cherokee/Greenwood – Read to Succeed.
Heritage – Reading Jogs the Mind.
Cherokee – School Skate, 3:45-5:45 p.m.
March 5-7
THS – Boys basketball tournament.
Thursday, March 5
THS – Baseball, home vs Claremore Sequoyah, 4:30 p.m.; junior varsity, 6:30.
THS – Cherokee Language Bowl, Cherokee Nation Complex.
TMS – Pom Clinic tryouts, TMS Gym, 4 p.m.
TMS – Cheer tryouts, TMAC Cheer Room, 3:30 p.m.
TMS – Grade 8 RISE field trip, University of Arkansas Fayetteville.
Cherokee/Greenwood/Heritage – Reading Gives You Superpowers.
March 6-7
THS – Soccer tournament, at home vs Coweta.
Friday, March 6
District – End of third nine weeks.
District – Deadline for volunteer sign up for Special Olympics.
THS – Baseball, home vs Muskogee, 4:30 p.m.; junior varsity, 6:30.
THS – Marksmanship Competition, Sapulpa High School.
TMS – Baseball, at Muskogee, 5 p.m.
TMS – Tennis, at Bixby tournament, 8 a.m.
TMS – Choir attends "Stomp," Tulsa.
Cherokee/Greenwood – Cozy Up With a Good Book.
Cherokee – Vision screenings.
Heritage – Team up for Reading.
Saturday, March 7
District – Polar Plunge, Arrowhead Floats, 10 a.m.
THS – Prom on a Penny, NSU Event Center, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
THS – Baseball, at Claremore.
THS – Physical Fitness Competition, at Tulsa McLain High School.
TMS – State VEX IQ Robotics Championship, NSU.
Sunday, March 8
District – Daylight Savings Time begins.
Monday, March 9
THS – Baseball, at Tulsa Edison, 4:30 p.m.; junior varsity, 6:30.
TMS – Soccer, at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.
TMS – Baseball, home vs Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.
Heritage – Grade 5, Jenks Aquarium.
