Tuesday, Nov. 19
TMS – Choir All State, Rose State College.
TMS – Grade 9 basketball tournament, Jay.
Cherokee – Life Lines parents meeting for grade 5, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage – Skate Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
TMS – Student of the Month, Chili’s.
TMS – Circle the State/Honor Choir practice, Choir Room 10, 3:15-4:30 p.m.
TMS – Grade 9 basketball tournament, Jay.
Heritage – Grade 5, JA Biz Town.
Thursday, Nov. 21
District – Board of Education meeting, BOE Conference Room, 6 p.m.
THS – FCCLA District STAR Event, Sallisaw.
TMS – OU Men’s Choir Practice, Choir Room 10, 3:15-4:30 p.m.
TMS – Morning assemblies.
TMS – Grade 9 basketball tournament, Jay.
Cherokee/Heritage – Thanksgiving lunch.
Friday, Nov. 22
TMS – Indian dance for all grades, PAC, 9 a.m.
TMS – Progress reports go home.
Cherokee – Monthly assembly.
Heritage – Grade 2, Three Forks Nature Center.
Heritage – Grades 3-5, Native American dancers, PAC, 9 a.m.
Nov. 25-29
All sites – Thanksgiving break.
Monday, Nov. 25
Junior varsity and varsity girls basketball vs Stilwell, TMAC.
