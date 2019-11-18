Tuesday, Nov. 19

TMS – Choir All State, Rose State College.

TMS – Grade 9 basketball tournament, Jay.

Cherokee – Life Lines parents meeting for grade 5, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage – Skate Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

TMS – Student of the Month, Chili’s.

TMS – Circle the State/Honor Choir practice, Choir Room 10, 3:15-4:30 p.m.

TMS – Grade 9 basketball tournament, Jay.

Heritage – Grade 5, JA Biz Town.

Thursday, Nov. 21

District – Board of Education meeting, BOE Conference Room, 6 p.m.

THS – FCCLA District STAR Event, Sallisaw.

TMS – OU Men’s Choir Practice, Choir Room 10, 3:15-4:30 p.m.

TMS – Morning assemblies.

TMS – Grade 9 basketball tournament, Jay.

Cherokee/Heritage – Thanksgiving lunch.

Friday, Nov. 22

TMS – Indian dance for all grades, PAC, 9 a.m.

TMS – Progress reports go home.

Cherokee – Monthly assembly.

Heritage – Grade 2, Three Forks Nature Center.

Heritage – Grades 3-5, Native American dancers, PAC, 9 a.m.

Nov. 25-29

All sites – Thanksgiving break.

Monday, Nov. 25

Junior varsity and varsity girls basketball vs Stilwell, TMAC.

