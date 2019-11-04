Tuesday, Nov. 5

THS - Junior Achievement Investor Challenge, Tulsa Tech.

TMS - Junior High All State practice, Choir Room 10, 3:15-4:30 p.m.

TMS - Tiger shirt order forms due today.

Heritage - Healthy Smiles Dentist.

Heritage - Cookie dough fundraiser pickup. 4-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

BOE, Main, Transportation - Staff total wellness exam/flu shots, 8:30-11 a.m.

THS - Pre-ACT for sophomores.

TMS - Veterans Day program, THS PAC, 9:30 a.m.

TMS - Circle the State/Honor Choir practice, Choir Room 10, 3:15-4:30 p.m.

Cherokee - School skate trip, 3:45-5:45 p.m.

Heritage - Grade 1, Tulsa Zoo.

Heritage - Cookie dough fundraiser pickup, 9 p.m.-noon.

Heritage - Staff total wellness exam/flu shots, noon-3 p.m.

Greenwood - Staff total wellness exam/flu shots, 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

Nov. 7-10

THS - Choir students to Durango, Colorado.

Thursday, Nov. 7

THS - Junior varsity and varsity girls basketball scrimmage, TMAC 4-7 p.m.

THS - Staff total wellness exam/flu shots, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

THS - Veterans assembly, PAC.

TMS - October Student of the Month, Chili's.

TMS - OU Men's Choir practice, Choir Room 10, 3:15-4:30 p.m.

Heritage - Veterans Day program presented by grade 3, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Greenwood - Camp Learn Smore Family Night, Book Fair, 5:30-7 p.m.

Sequoyah - Staff total wellness exam/flu shots, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

THS - Football vs Claremore, "Senior Night," NSU, 7-10 p.m.

THS - Native American Heritage Club to Cherokee Heritage Festival.

Central - Veterans Day program, Boot School building, 9 a.m.

TMS - Student Dental Van.

Choirs - Sing National Anthem at football game.

TMS - Student Council volunteer, Tulsa Community Food Bank.

TMS - Oklahoma Indian Challenge Bowl, College of (Muscogee) Creek Nation.

Greenwood - Veterans Assembly hosted by grade 3, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

THS - Varsity girls basketball scrimmage, Moore.

THS - EDBDA District Band try-outs, Fort Gibson.

THS - JROTC visit Cherokee Nation Capitol, fundraiser event.

TMS - All-District Band auditions, Fort Gibson High School.

Greenwood - Robotics Tournament, Southridge Middle School, Moore.

Monday, Nov. 11

District - Veterans Day.

District - Professional Development, no school.

TMS - Grades 7-8 basketball, Wagoner/Coweta.

