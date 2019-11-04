Tuesday, Nov. 5
THS - Junior Achievement Investor Challenge, Tulsa Tech.
TMS - Junior High All State practice, Choir Room 10, 3:15-4:30 p.m.
TMS - Tiger shirt order forms due today.
Heritage - Healthy Smiles Dentist.
Heritage - Cookie dough fundraiser pickup. 4-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
BOE, Main, Transportation - Staff total wellness exam/flu shots, 8:30-11 a.m.
THS - Pre-ACT for sophomores.
TMS - Veterans Day program, THS PAC, 9:30 a.m.
TMS - Circle the State/Honor Choir practice, Choir Room 10, 3:15-4:30 p.m.
Cherokee - School skate trip, 3:45-5:45 p.m.
Heritage - Grade 1, Tulsa Zoo.
Heritage - Cookie dough fundraiser pickup, 9 p.m.-noon.
Heritage - Staff total wellness exam/flu shots, noon-3 p.m.
Greenwood - Staff total wellness exam/flu shots, 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
Nov. 7-10
THS - Choir students to Durango, Colorado.
Thursday, Nov. 7
THS - Junior varsity and varsity girls basketball scrimmage, TMAC 4-7 p.m.
THS - Staff total wellness exam/flu shots, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
THS - Veterans assembly, PAC.
TMS - October Student of the Month, Chili's.
TMS - OU Men's Choir practice, Choir Room 10, 3:15-4:30 p.m.
Heritage - Veterans Day program presented by grade 3, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Greenwood - Camp Learn Smore Family Night, Book Fair, 5:30-7 p.m.
Sequoyah - Staff total wellness exam/flu shots, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
THS - Football vs Claremore, "Senior Night," NSU, 7-10 p.m.
THS - Native American Heritage Club to Cherokee Heritage Festival.
Central - Veterans Day program, Boot School building, 9 a.m.
TMS - Student Dental Van.
Choirs - Sing National Anthem at football game.
TMS - Student Council volunteer, Tulsa Community Food Bank.
TMS - Oklahoma Indian Challenge Bowl, College of (Muscogee) Creek Nation.
Greenwood - Veterans Assembly hosted by grade 3, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
THS - Varsity girls basketball scrimmage, Moore.
THS - EDBDA District Band try-outs, Fort Gibson.
THS - JROTC visit Cherokee Nation Capitol, fundraiser event.
TMS - All-District Band auditions, Fort Gibson High School.
Greenwood - Robotics Tournament, Southridge Middle School, Moore.
Monday, Nov. 11
District - Veterans Day.
District - Professional Development, no school.
TMS - Grades 7-8 basketball, Wagoner/Coweta.
