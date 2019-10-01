Tuesday, Oct. 1
THS - Volleyball, Rejoice Christian Tulsa, 4-7:30 p.m.
THS - Fastpitch softball, Fort Gibson, 5-8:30 p.m.
THS - Academic meet, Checotah.
THS - FFA, Tulsa State Fair.
THS - ACT test for juniors.
THS - Cheer selling Prize-a-Palooza tickets.
THS - FAFSA filing starts.
THS - Oklahoma City Community Foundation scholarship application available.
TMS - International Day for the Elderly, Bookout.
TMS - Flamingos arrive for choir.
Elementary - Grades 3-5 STAR Music Fall Follies rehearsal, THS PAC, 1:25 p.m.
Elementary - Cherokee Challenge Bowl-Division II, grades 3-5.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
District - National Walk to School Day.
District - National Custodial Worker Day.
District - JOM Parent Committee, Greenwood, 5:30 p.m.
THS - University of Oklahoma Representative, senior social studies classes.
TMS - Cherokee Challenge Bowl-Division III, grades 6-8.
TMS - RISE grade 6, Gilcrease Museum, 10 a.m.
TMS - Circle the State/ Honor Choir practice, Choir Room, 3:15-4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3
THS - Cherokee Challenge Bowl-Division IV, grades 9-12.
THS - Career visit, Pryor Mid-America Industrial Park.
THS - Volleyball, Cascia Hall Tulsa, 4-7:30 p.m.
THS - Fastpitch softball vs Claremore, home, 5-8:30 p.m.
THS - Freshmen football, Coweta, 7 p.m.
TMS - Football, at Coweta, 5 p.m.
TMS - OU men's chorus practice, choir room, 3:15-4:30 p.m.
TMS - Cross country, Claremore, 3:30 p.m.
Heritage - Grade 3, Cherokee Heritage Center.
Friday, Oct. 4
District - World Smile Day.
THS - Football vs Skiatook, Pink Out game, NSU field, 7-10 p.m.
THS - Duke representative, Presentation Hall, 9 a.m.
Greenwood - Grade 3, Cherokee Heritage Center.
Cherokee - Vision screenings.
Sequoyah - Picture money due.
Saturday, Oct. 5
THS - Chile' Pepper Cross-Country Festival, Fayetteville, Arkansas.
THS - Band contest, Bentonville, Arkansas.
TMS - TSA-STEM, Norris Park, Relay For Life Engine Pull.
Sunday, Oct. 6
THS - AES Engineering Solutions scholarship deadline.
Monday, Oct. 7
TMS and elementary - Staff and spouse flu shots.
THS - Air Force representative, social studies classes.
THS - Fastpitch softball vs Muskogee, home, 5-8:30 p.m.
THS - Junior varsity football, Claremore, 6:30-9 p.m.
THS/TMS/STAR - Fall Follies, THS PAC, 7 p.m.
TMS - Junior High All State practice, choir room, 3:15-4:30 p.m.
Elementary - Grades 3-5 STAR Music Fall Follies rehearsal, THS PAC, 1:25 p.m.
Greenwood - Fire department presentation.
Greenwood - PTO meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage - Community Hero Night, 5:30-7 p.m.
