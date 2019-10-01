Tuesday, Oct. 1

THS - Volleyball, Rejoice Christian Tulsa, 4-7:30 p.m.

THS - Fastpitch softball, Fort Gibson, 5-8:30 p.m.

THS - Academic meet, Checotah.

THS - FFA, Tulsa State Fair.

THS - ACT test for juniors.

THS - Cheer selling Prize-a-Palooza tickets.

THS - FAFSA filing starts.

THS - Oklahoma City Community Foundation scholarship application available.

TMS - International Day for the Elderly, Bookout.

TMS - Flamingos arrive for choir.

Elementary - Grades 3-5 STAR Music Fall Follies rehearsal, THS PAC, 1:25 p.m.

Elementary - Cherokee Challenge Bowl-Division II, grades 3-5.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

District - National Walk to School Day.

District - National Custodial Worker Day.

District - JOM Parent Committee, Greenwood, 5:30 p.m.

THS - University of Oklahoma Representative, senior social studies classes.

TMS - Cherokee Challenge Bowl-Division III, grades 6-8.

TMS - RISE grade 6, Gilcrease Museum, 10 a.m.

TMS - Circle the State/ Honor Choir practice, Choir Room, 3:15-4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3

THS - Cherokee Challenge Bowl-Division IV, grades 9-12.

THS - Career visit, Pryor Mid-America Industrial Park.

THS - Volleyball, Cascia Hall Tulsa, 4-7:30 p.m.

THS - Fastpitch softball vs Claremore, home, 5-8:30 p.m.

THS - Freshmen football, Coweta, 7 p.m.

TMS - Football, at Coweta, 5 p.m.

TMS - OU men's chorus practice, choir room, 3:15-4:30 p.m.

TMS - Cross country, Claremore, 3:30 p.m.

Heritage - Grade 3, Cherokee Heritage Center.

Friday, Oct. 4

District - World Smile Day.

THS - Football vs Skiatook, Pink Out game, NSU field, 7-10 p.m.

THS - Duke representative, Presentation Hall, 9 a.m.

Greenwood - Grade 3, Cherokee Heritage Center.

Cherokee - Vision screenings.

Sequoyah - Picture money due.

Saturday, Oct. 5

THS - Chile' Pepper Cross-Country Festival, Fayetteville, Arkansas.

THS - Band contest, Bentonville, Arkansas.

TMS - TSA-STEM, Norris Park, Relay For Life Engine Pull.

Sunday, Oct. 6

THS - AES Engineering Solutions scholarship deadline.

Monday, Oct. 7

TMS and elementary - Staff and spouse flu shots.

THS - Air Force representative, social studies classes.

THS - Fastpitch softball vs Muskogee, home, 5-8:30 p.m.

THS - Junior varsity football, Claremore, 6:30-9 p.m.

THS/TMS/STAR - Fall Follies, THS PAC, 7 p.m.

TMS - Junior High All State practice, choir room, 3:15-4:30 p.m.

Elementary - Grades 3-5 STAR Music Fall Follies rehearsal, THS PAC, 1:25 p.m.

Greenwood - Fire department presentation.

Greenwood - PTO meeting, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage - Community Hero Night, 5:30-7 p.m.

