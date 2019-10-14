Tuesday, Oct. 15

District – Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m.

THS – Academic meet, Tulsa.

THS – Grade 9 football vs Skiatook, home, 7 p.m.

TMS – Football vs Skiatook, home, 5 p.m.

TMS – Grade 6 cross country meet, Cherokee Landing State Park.

TMS – Grades 7-8 cross country conference.

TMS – Eastern District Honor Choir in Muskogee, all day rehearsal, concert at 7 p.m.

Greenwood – Grade 1 to Peek-A-Boo Petting Zoo in Gore.

Greenwood – Kindergarten to the pumpkin patch.

Heritage – Skate Night 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

THS – PSAT, Presentation Hall.

THS – NSU RiverHawk Rally.

TMS – Circle the State/Honor Choir practice, choir room, 3:15-4:30 p.m.

TMS – Report cards go home.

Cherokee – Grade 1 to the Jenks Aquarium.

Cherokee - Kindergarten to Peek-A-Boo Petting Zoo in Gore.

Heritage – Grade cards go home.

Sequoyah – Trike-A-Thon.

Thursday, Oct. 17

All Sites – Fall Break.

THS – Fastpitch softball state tournament.

THS – Football, Pryor, 7-10 p.m.

THS – Collefe JumpStart Scholarship deadline.

Friday, Oct. 18

All Sites – Fall Break.

THS - Fastpitch softball state tournament.

Saturday, Oct. 19

THS – Fastpitch softball state tournament.

TMS – Pom hot dog fundraiser, Atwoods, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 21

THS – Volleyball 5A state.

THS – Junior varsity football vs. Pryor, home, 6-9 p.m.

TMS – Junior high All State practice, choir room, 3:15-4:30 p.m.

Cherokee – “Muffins in the Morning,” 7:45-8:30 a.m.

Cherokee – Book Fair.

