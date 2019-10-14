Tuesday, Oct. 15
District – Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m.
THS – Academic meet, Tulsa.
THS – Grade 9 football vs Skiatook, home, 7 p.m.
TMS – Football vs Skiatook, home, 5 p.m.
TMS – Grade 6 cross country meet, Cherokee Landing State Park.
TMS – Grades 7-8 cross country conference.
TMS – Eastern District Honor Choir in Muskogee, all day rehearsal, concert at 7 p.m.
Greenwood – Grade 1 to Peek-A-Boo Petting Zoo in Gore.
Greenwood – Kindergarten to the pumpkin patch.
Heritage – Skate Night 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
THS – PSAT, Presentation Hall.
THS – NSU RiverHawk Rally.
TMS – Circle the State/Honor Choir practice, choir room, 3:15-4:30 p.m.
TMS – Report cards go home.
Cherokee – Grade 1 to the Jenks Aquarium.
Cherokee - Kindergarten to Peek-A-Boo Petting Zoo in Gore.
Heritage – Grade cards go home.
Sequoyah – Trike-A-Thon.
Thursday, Oct. 17
All Sites – Fall Break.
THS – Fastpitch softball state tournament.
THS – Football, Pryor, 7-10 p.m.
THS – Collefe JumpStart Scholarship deadline.
Friday, Oct. 18
All Sites – Fall Break.
THS - Fastpitch softball state tournament.
Saturday, Oct. 19
THS – Fastpitch softball state tournament.
TMS – Pom hot dog fundraiser, Atwoods, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 21
THS – Volleyball 5A state.
THS – Junior varsity football vs. Pryor, home, 6-9 p.m.
TMS – Junior high All State practice, choir room, 3:15-4:30 p.m.
Cherokee – “Muffins in the Morning,” 7:45-8:30 a.m.
Cherokee – Book Fair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.