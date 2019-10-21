Oct. 22-Oct. 25

TMS - Bully Prevention Week.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

THS - Academic meet, Sallisaw.

THS - Volleyball 5A State.

TMS - Pink Out football game vs Grove, home, 5-9 p.m.

TMS - Circle the State sings "The Star-Spangled Banner," TMS game, 4:45 p.m.

TMS - Give Bullying a Hand Day.

Heritage - Fall retakes and class pictures.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

THS - FFA to area sporting clay event, Coweta.

TMS - Student of the Month to lunch, Chili's.

TMS - TSA Fall Leadership Conference, Norman.

TMS - Circle the State/Honor Choir practice, choir room, 3:15-4:30 p.m.

TMS - Yearbook staff meeting, Room 41, 3:15-4 p.m.

TMS - See Something, Say Something.

Cherokee - Cookies at Book Fair, 3:15-4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

TMS - OU men's chorus practice, choir room, 3:15-4:30 p.m.

TMS - Picture retakes, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

TMS - Hot Spot Survey.

Cherokee - Grade 3, Cherokee History Tour.

Heritage - PTO Halloween Dance 6-8 p.m.

Sequoyah - Fall retakes and class pictures.

Friday, Oct. 25

THS - Football vs Tulsa, home, 7-10 p.m.

THS - Pom performance at halftime of football game.

THS - 2020 Horatio Alger Scholarship deadline.

THS - Oklahoma Shakespeare performance, THS PAC, 1 p.m.

TMS - Film, "Gum In Your Hair."

Cherokee - Donuts with Grownups, 7:45-9 a.m.

Cherokee - Jog-A-Thon fishing trip, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

THS - OBA State Band Contest, Mustang.

THS - ACT testing.

TMS/THS - TSF Pom Competition, UMAC in Tulsa.

Oct. 28-Nov. 1

Elementary - Red Ribbon Week.

Oct. 28

THS - TSH Theatre: Scenes & Things Fall 2019, THS PAC, 7 p.m.

TMS - Junior High All State practice, choir room, 3:15-4:30 p.m.

TMS - Halloween Dance, Gym, 6-8 p.m.

Central - Student Flu Clinic, 11 a.m.

Cherokee - Student Flu Clinic, 9:30 a.m.

Cherokee - The NED show for all students, 8:30 a.m.

Cherokee - Wear crazy hair/hat and socks.

Greenwood & Heritage - Wear Jeans.

Heritage - Student Flu Clinic, 9:30 a.m.

