Oct. 22-Oct. 25
TMS - Bully Prevention Week.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
THS - Academic meet, Sallisaw.
THS - Volleyball 5A State.
TMS - Pink Out football game vs Grove, home, 5-9 p.m.
TMS - Circle the State sings "The Star-Spangled Banner," TMS game, 4:45 p.m.
TMS - Give Bullying a Hand Day.
Heritage - Fall retakes and class pictures.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
THS - FFA to area sporting clay event, Coweta.
TMS - Student of the Month to lunch, Chili's.
TMS - TSA Fall Leadership Conference, Norman.
TMS - Circle the State/Honor Choir practice, choir room, 3:15-4:30 p.m.
TMS - Yearbook staff meeting, Room 41, 3:15-4 p.m.
TMS - See Something, Say Something.
Cherokee - Cookies at Book Fair, 3:15-4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24
TMS - OU men's chorus practice, choir room, 3:15-4:30 p.m.
TMS - Picture retakes, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
TMS - Hot Spot Survey.
Cherokee - Grade 3, Cherokee History Tour.
Heritage - PTO Halloween Dance 6-8 p.m.
Sequoyah - Fall retakes and class pictures.
Friday, Oct. 25
THS - Football vs Tulsa, home, 7-10 p.m.
THS - Pom performance at halftime of football game.
THS - 2020 Horatio Alger Scholarship deadline.
THS - Oklahoma Shakespeare performance, THS PAC, 1 p.m.
TMS - Film, "Gum In Your Hair."
Cherokee - Donuts with Grownups, 7:45-9 a.m.
Cherokee - Jog-A-Thon fishing trip, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
THS - OBA State Band Contest, Mustang.
THS - ACT testing.
TMS/THS - TSF Pom Competition, UMAC in Tulsa.
Oct. 28-Nov. 1
Elementary - Red Ribbon Week.
Oct. 28
THS - TSH Theatre: Scenes & Things Fall 2019, THS PAC, 7 p.m.
TMS - Junior High All State practice, choir room, 3:15-4:30 p.m.
TMS - Halloween Dance, Gym, 6-8 p.m.
Central - Student Flu Clinic, 11 a.m.
Cherokee - Student Flu Clinic, 9:30 a.m.
Cherokee - The NED show for all students, 8:30 a.m.
Cherokee - Wear crazy hair/hat and socks.
Greenwood & Heritage - Wear Jeans.
Heritage - Student Flu Clinic, 9:30 a.m.
