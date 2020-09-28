Tuesday, Sept. 29

THS – Fast-pitch softball vs Ada, home, 2 p.m.

THS – The QuestBridge National College Match and Scholarship deadline.

Sept. 29-Oct. 2: District homecoming week dress up days

Wednesday, Sept. 30

THS – JROTC OBI Blood Drive, Performing Arts Center.

TMS – Circle the State, Choir Room, 3:15-4:15 p.m.

TMS – Pink Out shirt fundraiser order deadline.

Thursday, Oct. 1

All Sites – Parent-teacher conferences, 4-7 p.m.

THS – FAFSA apps available.

THS – Cross country, Owasso Mohawk Park, 9 a.m.

THS – Volleyball vs Sapulpa, away, 4:30 p.m.

THS – Fast-pitch softball vs Fort Gibson, away, 5 p.m.

TMS – Football vs Coweta, home, 5 p.m.

TMS – Flocktober choir fundraiser begins; see Ms. Wright for details.

TMS – Student of the Month lunch, Chili’s.

Friday, Oct. 2

All Sites – No school; Parent-teacher conference, 8-11 a.m.

District: Homecoming day.

THS – Fast-pitch softball vs Bixby, away.

THS – Football vs Tulsa Hale, home, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3

THS – ACT prep camp, NSU.

Oct. 5-18

Heritage – Online book fair.

Monday, Oct. 5

THS – Football vs Grove, away, 6 p.m.

TMS/Greenwood/Cherokee/Heritage – Total Wellness staff flu shots.

