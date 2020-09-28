Tuesday, Sept. 29
THS – Fast-pitch softball vs Ada, home, 2 p.m.
THS – The QuestBridge National College Match and Scholarship deadline.
Sept. 29-Oct. 2: District homecoming week dress up days
Wednesday, Sept. 30
THS – JROTC OBI Blood Drive, Performing Arts Center.
TMS – Circle the State, Choir Room, 3:15-4:15 p.m.
TMS – Pink Out shirt fundraiser order deadline.
Thursday, Oct. 1
All Sites – Parent-teacher conferences, 4-7 p.m.
THS – FAFSA apps available.
THS – Cross country, Owasso Mohawk Park, 9 a.m.
THS – Volleyball vs Sapulpa, away, 4:30 p.m.
THS – Fast-pitch softball vs Fort Gibson, away, 5 p.m.
TMS – Football vs Coweta, home, 5 p.m.
TMS – Flocktober choir fundraiser begins; see Ms. Wright for details.
TMS – Student of the Month lunch, Chili’s.
Friday, Oct. 2
All Sites – No school; Parent-teacher conference, 8-11 a.m.
District: Homecoming day.
THS – Fast-pitch softball vs Bixby, away.
THS – Football vs Tulsa Hale, home, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3
THS – ACT prep camp, NSU.
Oct. 5-18
Heritage – Online book fair.
Monday, Oct. 5
THS – Football vs Grove, away, 6 p.m.
TMS/Greenwood/Cherokee/Heritage – Total Wellness staff flu shots.
