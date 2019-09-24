Tuesday, Sept. 24
District - Which Witch? Homecoming Week.
THS - JA Finance Park on-site simulation at Tulsa Tech-Peoria Campus.
THS - Academic Meet in Muldrow.
THS - Volleyball vs Tulsa East Central, TMAC.
THS - Fastpitch Softball, Ada, 4:00-8:30 p.m.
THS - NSU Senior Day and College App Week.
Artrageous presents Artreach, Center of Performing Arts NSU, 1 p.m.
Sept. 25-26
THS - JROTC Leadership Team Building/Ropes Course.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
District - Follow your yellow Brick Road, Dress like your future career.
THS - Wrestling Sign-Ups, TMAC, 5-6 p.m.
Sequoyah - Book Fair.
Sept. 26-27
TMS - Dental Services, Smile Its Healthy.
Thursday, Sept. 26
District - Lions, and Tigers, and Bears, Oh, my! Spirit Day.
District - Parent/Teacher conferences, 4-7 p.m.
THS - Herff Jones, Cafeteria, 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
THS - Fastpitch Softball NSU/Tahlequah Tournament.
THS - QuestBridge National College Match application deadline.
THS/TMS - Volleyball vs Noah, TMAC, 4-9 p.m.
THS/TMS - Cross Country, Claremore.
TMS - RISE sixth-grade meeting, 11:35 a.m.-12:20 p.m.
TMS - Football vs Claremore, home, 5 p.m.
Sequoyah - Book Fair.
Friday, Sept. 27
District - Homecoming Parade, 2 p.m.
TMS/THS - Parent/Teacher conferences, 8-11 a.m.
THS - Football vs Tulsa Rogers, home, 7 p.m.
THS - Fastpitch Softball NSU Tahlequah Tournament.
TMS - Volleyball tournament, Catoosa.
Pre-K and elementary - Parent/Teacher conferences, 8-10:30 a.m.
Sequoyah - Book Fair.
Saturday, Sept. 28
THS - Band Contest in Owasso.
THS - Fastpitch Softball NSU Tahlequah Tournament.
TMS - Softball Conference Tournament.
Monday, Sept. 30
THS - Dental Services, Smile Its Healthy.
THS - Junior varsity football, Claremore, 6:30 p.m.
TMS - Junior High All State/Eastern District Rehearsal, TMS Choir Room 10, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
TMS - Volleyball grade 7, Glenpool; grade 8, home.
Cherokee - Jog-a-Thon.
Elementary - Cherokee Challenge Bowl Division I, Cherokee Nation.
