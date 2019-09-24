Tuesday, Sept. 24

District - Which Witch? Homecoming Week.

THS - JA Finance Park on-site simulation at Tulsa Tech-Peoria Campus.

THS - Academic Meet in Muldrow.

THS - Volleyball vs Tulsa East Central, TMAC.

THS - Fastpitch Softball, Ada, 4:00-8:30 p.m.

THS - NSU Senior Day and College App Week.

Artrageous presents Artreach, Center of Performing Arts NSU, 1 p.m.

Sept. 25-26

THS - JROTC Leadership Team Building/Ropes Course.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

District - Follow your yellow Brick Road, Dress like your future career.

THS - Wrestling Sign-Ups, TMAC, 5-6 p.m.

Sequoyah - Book Fair.

Sept. 26-27

TMS - Dental Services, Smile Its Healthy.

Thursday, Sept. 26

District - Lions, and Tigers, and Bears, Oh, my! Spirit Day.

District - Parent/Teacher conferences, 4-7 p.m.

THS - Herff Jones, Cafeteria, 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

THS - Fastpitch Softball NSU/Tahlequah Tournament.

THS - QuestBridge National College Match application deadline.

THS/TMS - Volleyball vs Noah, TMAC, 4-9 p.m.

THS/TMS - Cross Country, Claremore.

TMS - RISE sixth-grade meeting, 11:35 a.m.-12:20 p.m.

TMS - Football vs Claremore, home, 5 p.m.

Sequoyah - Book Fair.

Friday, Sept. 27

District - Homecoming Parade, 2 p.m.

TMS/THS - Parent/Teacher conferences, 8-11 a.m.

THS - Football vs Tulsa Rogers, home, 7 p.m.

THS - Fastpitch Softball NSU Tahlequah Tournament.

TMS - Volleyball tournament, Catoosa.

Pre-K and elementary - Parent/Teacher conferences, 8-10:30 a.m.

Sequoyah - Book Fair.

Saturday, Sept. 28

THS - Band Contest in Owasso.

THS - Fastpitch Softball NSU Tahlequah Tournament.

TMS - Softball Conference Tournament.

Monday, Sept. 30

THS - Dental Services, Smile Its Healthy.

THS - Junior varsity football, Claremore, 6:30 p.m.

TMS - Junior High All State/Eastern District Rehearsal, TMS Choir Room 10, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

TMS - Volleyball grade 7, Glenpool; grade 8, home.

Cherokee - Jog-a-Thon.

Elementary - Cherokee Challenge Bowl Division I, Cherokee Nation.

