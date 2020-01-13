Tuesday, Jan. 14

THS – Wrestling, at Durant District Duals, 2 p.m.

THS – Basketball vs Collinsville, home.

Jan. 15-17

TMS – Choir Children’s All State in Tulsa.

Jan. 15-18

THS – All State Band clinic OMEA, Tulsa.

TMS – Choir OKMEA Conference, Tulsa.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

District – Indian Education open parent meeting, Board of Education, noon.

TMS – FCCLA meeting, Room 18, 3:15-3:45 p.m.

TMS – Wrestling at Stilwell Junior High, 10:45 a.m.

Greenwood – Archery, TMS, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

District – GeoBee for grades 5-8 classroom winners, TMS Media Center, 9 a.m. to noon.

THS – Sophomore ICTC tours.

TMS – Basketball vs Claremore, home, 5 p.m.

Jan. 17-18

THS – 2020 ACT test late registration deadline.

THS – Wrestling, Carl Albert Tournament.

TMS – Wrestling, Wagoner Tournament.

Friday, Jan. 17

THS – Basketball, Claremore, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

THS – Gifted Mentorship luncheon, THS, noon to 1 p.m.

THS – Sophomore ICTC tours.

Saturday, Jan. 18

THS – Academic meet, Tulsa.

Cherokee – Robotics competition, Stilwell.

Monday, Jan. 20

All Sites – No classes, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

TMS – Grades 6-8 choirs sing National Anthem at TMS basketball game, TMS gym, 4:45 p.m.

TMS – Basketball vs Glenpool, home, 5 p.m.

TMS – Wrestling, Metro Lakes Conference, Collinsville.

