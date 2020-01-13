Tuesday, Jan. 14
THS – Wrestling, at Durant District Duals, 2 p.m.
THS – Basketball vs Collinsville, home.
Jan. 15-17
TMS – Choir Children’s All State in Tulsa.
Jan. 15-18
THS – All State Band clinic OMEA, Tulsa.
TMS – Choir OKMEA Conference, Tulsa.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
District – Indian Education open parent meeting, Board of Education, noon.
TMS – FCCLA meeting, Room 18, 3:15-3:45 p.m.
TMS – Wrestling at Stilwell Junior High, 10:45 a.m.
Greenwood – Archery, TMS, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16
District – GeoBee for grades 5-8 classroom winners, TMS Media Center, 9 a.m. to noon.
THS – Sophomore ICTC tours.
TMS – Basketball vs Claremore, home, 5 p.m.
Jan. 17-18
THS – 2020 ACT test late registration deadline.
THS – Wrestling, Carl Albert Tournament.
TMS – Wrestling, Wagoner Tournament.
Friday, Jan. 17
THS – Basketball, Claremore, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
THS – Gifted Mentorship luncheon, THS, noon to 1 p.m.
THS – Sophomore ICTC tours.
Saturday, Jan. 18
THS – Academic meet, Tulsa.
Cherokee – Robotics competition, Stilwell.
Monday, Jan. 20
All Sites – No classes, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
TMS – Grades 6-8 choirs sing National Anthem at TMS basketball game, TMS gym, 4:45 p.m.
TMS – Basketball vs Glenpool, home, 5 p.m.
TMS – Wrestling, Metro Lakes Conference, Collinsville.
