Savannah Francis, a senior from Tahlequah, was one of four students at Northwestern Oklahoma State University to be inducted into Pi Sigma Alpha, an international political science honor society dedicated to promoting the understanding of politics, democracy and citizenship throughout the world.
Requirements for membership include a minimum of 12 hours of political science, a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5 and must be in the top third of the graduating class.
