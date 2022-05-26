The 2022 Tahlequah Skate Jam will take place on Sunday, June 26 at the Tahlequah Skate Park. Spectators will be able to witness contestants doing tricks, listen to live music, and enjoy free food and drinks.
Tahlequah has hosted skate contests for over 15 years. The tradition started when Blindside Skateshop owners Devin Ashing and David Camden started a benefit contest. Over the years, the event evolved into Skate Jam. Skaters from all over the U.S. come to compete and enjoy the facility.
Blindside Skateshop was sold to Wyley Henson and turned into Avenue Skateshop. Camden started FOG Skate Co., and with the help of Cody Hogshooter, owner of Plug Skateboards, Camden, Henson, and Hogshooter continue to promote skateboarding in Tahlequah by launching events like Skate Jam, the Avenue Skateshop Costume Contest, and the Plug Back to School Bash.
Skate Jam is accepting sponsors and donors. For more information, contact Avenue Skateshop at 918-814-2649.
