Tahlequah snares $2.5 million for transportation alternatives

State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, on April 14 commented on two grant projects totaling close to $2.5 million awarded to the City of Tahlequah as part of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation's Transportation Alternatives Program, which is mostly funded with Federal Highway Administration dollars.
The first project is for a sidewalk on South Muskogee Avenue – U.S. Highway 62 – from the South Muskogee and State Highway 51 Bypass to the South Muskogee and Southridge Road/Nancy Ward Drive intersection. Federal funding for this project is $1,123,858 with sponsor funds of $374,620.
"We're happy to partner with ODOT like we have on many other projects in the city. These grant awards give us an opportunity to accomplish our goals of a more walkable city," said Taylor Tannehill, planning and development director with the City of Tahlequah. "These funds push the projects up in our timelines for completion that otherwise would take years to complete. We received support from tribal and county officials as well as Northeastern State University as a part of our applications, so we certainly appreciate those partnerships. Our match for the Muskogee sidewalk project will come out of the half cent sales tax the citizens approved a few years ago for street and sidewalk projects. That tax allowed us to extend those dollars further and make a bigger impact for our sidewalk program."
The second is a trail extension east from the existing trail near Basin Avenue going north to 1st Street. The second phase of the project would be an alley between Muskogee Avenue and Water Avenue, north to Grand along Smith Street to the north and Oak to the east. Federal funding for this project is $1,345,767 with sponsor funds of $471,278.
"I'm excited for the City of Tahlequah to be awarded these grants to improve the walkability of our city," said Culver. "I was happy to work with the city and with ODOT on this to make sure these projects became a reality for our residents. Tahlequah has a bright, vibrant culture full of individuals who care deeply about our community. These federal funds, combined with sponsor dollars, will go a long way to support the local community and all who visit our beautiful city."
TAP continues to build upon the legacy of the Transportation Enhancements and Safe Routes to Schools programs by providing funding opportunities for local projects that support additional transportation options, strengthen local economies, improve quality of life, protect the natural environment, and enhance transportation infrastructure.
"The walkability in this community has been long overlooked," said City Councilor Trae Ratliff. "Without this grant we may have never been able to fund such an improvement to our city. I'm thankful to all the parties involved, especially our city planner Taylor Tannehill."
The program provides funding for a variety of transportation projects that prioritize safety, comfort, and connectivity to destinations for all people who use the street network such as pedestrian and bicycle facilities; construction of turnouts, overlooks, and viewing areas; community improvements such as historic preservation and vegetation management; environmental mitigation related to stormwater and habitat connectivity; recreational trails; safe routes to school projects and vulnerable road user safety assessments.
