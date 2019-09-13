Tahlequah Stormwater Management finalist in KOB contest

OKLAHOMA CITY – The city of Tahlequah Stormwater Management department has been named a finalist in the Keep Oklahoma Beautiful Environmental Excellence Competition. The category is "Government: Municipal-Population-Less than 40,000," and five other municipalities are also listed as finalists.
Jahna Hill is program manager.
Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, a statewide nonprofit recognizes Oklahomans doing their part to help preserve the beauty and sustainability of this state. This year, over 37 individuals, communities, businesses, municipalities, state agencies and more from across the state will be recognized for their work in the past year.
Finalists for the Environmental Excellence Competition showed exceptional work in the following areas: education, conservation, beautification, sustainability practices, nonprofit efforts, youth leadership, litter prevention, and more.
Each year, KOB hosts the Environmental Excellence Celebration, where the public nominates groups and individuals for their efforts to benefit Oklahoma’s environment. The nominations are presented to a panel of guest judges from the community, who determine finalists in various different categories.
"Here at Keep Oklahoma Beautiful we are about communities, not profit,” said Jeanette Nance, executive director of Keep Oklahoma Beautiful. “When disconnected people come together as a community with a cause, we change the face of Oklahoma. I absolutely love this event where we can honor so many deserving individuals and groups for the good they do all across our state."
Winners in the various award categories will be announced at Keep Oklahoma Beautiful’s 29th Annual Environmental Excellence Celebration on Friday, Nov. 22, at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. The event will begin with a reception and fundraiser at 5 p.m. Dinner and awards will follow.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.keepoklahomabeautiful.com.
