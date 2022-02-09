Tahlequah street crews ready for next bout of bad weather

Tahlequah's street commissioner explained how crews prepared for last week's winter weather, and how they're ready for what's next.
Kevin Smith said crews were working two 12-hour shifts last week to tackle snow-packed roads.
"We got all of our sand and salt, everything in stock and ready to go. Of course, we had all of our equipment up and running, and we had no means to pretreat," said Smith.
Crews tended to the main roadways before anything else to make sure Emergency Management staff could maneuver through Tahlequah.
The main roads in Tahlequah include Muskogee Avenue, Downing Street, Grand Avenue, Fourth Street, Choctaw Street, Bluff Avenue, Water Avenue and Allen Road. Once those were cleared, crews began attending to residential neighborhoods.
Smith said they don't disperse sand and salt prior to the arrival of winter weather, as it can all be washed away by rain.
"We have to wait, and we'll hit sand and salt on it after it starts coming down. We're going to try to get something to pretreat our Fourth Street Bridge and a few other places that ice over first," he said.
The pretreatment is a brine mix - a liquid solution that prevents ice from bonding to the road surface. It's best to apply brine when road surfaces are dry.
"They'll spray that out of the trucks, and that salt lays on there to where it starts melting it, but we have no way of putting that stuff down. That's one of the things I'd like to look at in the future," said Smith.
The Street Department budgeted $10,000 for sand and salt for the fiscal year, and Smith said they used closed to 200 tons last week.
Another round of winter weather may be arriving next week, and Smith said his department is ready.
"We'll be prepared by the end of this week, because the way they're talking there is a possibility for next weekend. We'll get our trucks and our sand and salt, and we'll put those inside so we're ready to go," said Smith.
