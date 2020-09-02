Tahlequah student at SWOSU on Times Square billboard for good cause

WEATHERFORD - A Southwestern Oklahoma State University student is participating in a Great Cycle Challenge and apparently he impressed the sponsoring organization enough to have his picture on a billboard in New York City Times Square.
Benjamin Sandecki, a student from Tahlequah in the SWOSU College of Pharmacy, is participating in the Great Cycle Challenge during the month of September and is raising money in the fight of kids' cancer for the Children's Cancer Research Fund.
Sandecki said cancer is the biggest killer of children from disease in the United States. Over 15,700 children are diagnosed every year, and 38 children die of cancer every week.
"Kids should be living life, not fighting for it," Sandecki said.
Sandecki is raising money to help fight child cancer by committing to riding his bike 400 miles for the Great Cycle Challenge. Sandecki currently is working on clinical rotations with the SWOSU College of Pharmacy, and is scheduled to graduate this December 2020.
