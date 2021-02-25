MANHATTAN, Kansas — Sierra Cox of Tahlequah is among the more than 1,415 students who completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in fall 2020.
Cox earned a Bachelor of Science in family studies and human services, magna cum laude.
The university awarded 1,139 bachelor's degrees, 229 master's degrees, 58 doctorates and five associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees. For more information, visit www.k-state.edu.
