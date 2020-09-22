OKLAHOMA CITY - Harrison Riley of Tahlequah is one of 26 Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics seniors who have been named semifinalists in the 2021 competition for National Merit Scholarships. This is the highest number of semifinalists in the school's history.
The additional OSSM students are: Cade Birdsong, Owasso; Aurora Chen, Oklahoma City; Sean Cheng, Norman; Michael Dong, Edmond; Romy Gou, Ardmore; Harrison Hawxby, Edmond; Derek Huang, Tulsa; Ajay Kilambi, Broken Arrow; Isabella Liu, Edmond; Madolyn Mayo, Sallisaw; Keon Morad, Edmond; Kevin Nguyen, Oklahoma City; Emeka Nkurumeh, Oklahoma City; Aiden Ozment, Norman; Luke Ozment, Norman; Ziyun Pan, Bartlesville; Rohan Rajeev, Edmond; Anthony Tan, Broken Arrow; Anna Wang, Ardmore; Lunea Wang, Edmond; Megan Waters, Duncan; Evelyn Wilson, Fairland; David Yao, Edmond; Daniel Yowell, Broken Arrow; and Sylvan Zhang, Stillwater.
Selection as National Merit Semifinalists is based on results of the Preliminary SAT test taken at the beginning of a student's junior year, the first year of attendance at OSSM.
"We congratulate these students and recognize the schools that sent them to OSSM for their outstanding preparation as students took the PSAT test shortly after arriving at OSSM," said OSSM President Frank Wang.
More than 16,000 semifinalists were named by the National Merit Scholarship Corp. in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These high school seniors now have an opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.
More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which serves as an initial screen of program entrants. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state's percentage of the national total of graduating seniors. National Merit Scholarship winners of 2021 will be announced starting in April and concluding in July.
