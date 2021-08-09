CHICKASHA — When New York City-based artist and professor Dean Irby told his colleagues that he was going to teach in Oklahoma for the summer, some responded in disbelief. Returning for his third stint as acting instructor for the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute — attended this year by seven students from Tahlequah — the veteran of stage and screen gave his answer to these big-city skeptics during a recent faculty presentation for students and staff.
“[OSAI] is one of the best intensive arts programs in the country, bar none," he said.
This summer, the following Tahlequah High School students joined an elite group of 262 young artists from every corner of the state as they developed their individual talents at Oklahoma’s Official School of the Arts: Jayla Adams, Emily Cantero, Chloe Felts, Josie Foster, Sadie Foster, Lincoln Johnson and David Orgas.
“OSAI gave me a place to grow as an artist and meet people who are as passionate about the arts as myself. I've met great friends who are like me in many ways, but also bring new perspectives on life,” said Felts. “The lessons I've learned here are significant and meaningful.”
Held this year at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (Science and Arts) in Chickasha, Felts and other Tahlequah students were accepted through a competitive statewide audition process to study their respective disciplines in this unique and prestigious educational program, held July 10-25.
OSAI students like these make art and memories with peers from across Oklahoma, led by nationally renowned faculty in the literary, visual and performing arts. Now in its 45th year, the institute has been providing world-class arts instruction to the state’s most talented high school students in an immersive, multidisciplinary environment for nearly half a century. Students study for six hours per day in one of eight disciplines, including acting, chorus, dance, film and video, creative writing, drawing and painting, photography and orchestra. Evening performances, faculty showcases and demonstrations allow students the opportunity to interact with and learn from other disciplines.
Each student accepted to OSAI attends on full scholarship, ensuring that financial need is not a barrier to participating in the summer arts program. Students study, reside and build community during their two-week experience, creating lifelong friendships and setting a course for future engagement with the arts.
Past OSAI faculty artists have included winners of the Pulitzer Prize and the Academy, Grammy, Emmy and Tony awards. This summer, 41 faculty artists provided invaluable training and instruction to Oklahoma’s most gifted young artists, helping them refine their skills and build confidence in the process.
Orchestra conductor Allen Tinkham and creative writing instructor A.J. Verdelle were among the notable faculty at this year’s institute. Tinkham is in his twenty-first season as Music Director of the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras (CYSO), which he led in its Carnegie Hall debut, first live broadcast, first recording release and seven international tours. Verdelle is a PEN/Faulkner Award, IMPAC/Dublin Literary Award and Los Angeles Times Book Prize finalist, whose memoir about her relationship with Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison will be published by Harper/Amistad next year.
“For more than 40 years, our agency has supported the work of the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute as it has provided life-changing opportunities for Oklahoma high school students,” said Oklahoma Arts Council Executive Director Amber Sharples. “It is hard to overstate how important this distinguished program is for young people with a passion for the visual, literary and performing arts. It is also difficult to overstate how important the program is to building Oklahoma’s reputation nationally for producing creative talent.”
Due to social distancing considerations and ongoing renovations at its permanent home at Quartz Mountain State Park in southwestern Oklahoma, Institute leadership made the tough decision to relocate OSAI 2021 and was thrilled to be warmly welcomed by Science and Arts in Chickasha. Celebrating more than a century of service as Oklahoma’s only public liberal arts college, Science and Arts is a recognized leader and innovator in interdisciplinary studies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.