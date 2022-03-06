Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.