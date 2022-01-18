Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Leon Ashlock will resign effective June 30 after leading the district since May 2018.
During a school board meeting Tuesday night, Ashlock also shared details regarding the bond issue and updated the board on the COVID situation. In the past week, the district announced 346 total cases or quarantines, and on Friday, 94 students would have been absent had school been in session.
“We had more people call on Friday. By no means are we at a great spot right now,” said Ashlock. “They are manageable. The high school is our most difficult, as far as staff absences.”
Ashlock briefly touched on the different sites that would be affected by the bond issue, which is up for a vote Feb. 7. Among the proposals are a plan to build a new special education classroom for Greenwood Elementary. The room will also serve as a storm shelter, and would be the only storm shelter in the district.
“In a perfect world, we’d do more. It will cost $2.5 million,” said Ashlock.
He said a high school storm shelter would cost nearly double that, and the bond does not have that in its budget. So Ashlock suggested the district act by building a storm shelter per site every five or so years.
“We’ll start in phases with future bonds. Maybe that’s something we can save up for,” he said.
Ed Myers, school board member, asked whether the storm shelter would only be available for Greenwood students, and Ashlock responded affirmatively. At Greenwood, the bond will also allow for hallways, a new main entrance, fire alarms and electrical work.
At Cherokee Elementary, the bond will provide money to renovate the cafeteria and make it a media center. It will also update hallways and provide updates on electrical work and fire alarms.
Ashlock wants to build an indoor baseball/softball facility. Given that the baseball season overlaps with May storms in Northeastern Oklahoma, an indoor facility would facilitate practice during inclement weather, he said. The facility would be open to the band or other student groups.
With bond money, the district will also renovate bathrooms at the high school and add turf to the football field.
Throughout the entire district, bond money will be directed at individual classrooms most in need of repair. They will also update security systems at all campuses, and will add driver vehicles and school resource officers.
“We’ll use it ‘til the money runs out,” said Ashlock.
The school board approved agenda items, most of which are considered routine. Those included taking money from the surplus to purchase cleaning equipment and school materials at Central Academy, Heritage Elementary, Tahlequah Middle School, and Cherokee Elementary.
Board members also approved a quote to purchase a 2022 Ford F250 Crew Cab for TPS transportation following the theft of one of their transport vehicles.
The stolen vehicle was reported stolen, and the district collected insurance money from it. However, the insurance money did not account for the entire replacement of the vehicle. The difference will be taken from COVID relief money. The stolen vehicle has not been recovered.
The board also accepted a quote for two vehicles, one transport and one compact car/SUV, for the district technology department.
Contracts were approved to provide services with Adrien Nong to coach and provide equipment for TPS’ Esports teams. Cody Vann will provide Cherokee Language Enrichment, Jan. 18 to April 27, two times weekly; Can Event Services will provide deejay services for Greenwood; and TPS agreed on a deal with “On the Stage” to facilitate ticket sales at the Performing Arts Center.
The board approved of the following hires: Anne Nikki Downs, Cherokee Elementary paraprofessional; Amanda Braddy, Greenwood special care paraprofessional; Margaret Hembree, Heritage literacy lab; Jacqueline Cook Tyler, Heritage literacy paraprofessional; Sierra Demoss, THS special education teacher, pending certification; Clayton Valdez, THS careers teacher, pending certification; John Rozell, THS Cherokee teacher, pending certification, and Ashley Gower, registered nurse, pending certification.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the board office.
