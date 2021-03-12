Tahlequah swine breeder focuses on strong foundations, consistency to build champions

What started as a young kid’s 4-H and FFA project has turned into a lucrative breeding operation for C&C Showpigs owner Austin Craig.
“After high school a friend of mine came to me and wanted to know if I wanted to raise some showpigs with him,” Craig said. “That’s how we formed C&C showpigs back in 2009 and we’ve been doing it ever since.”
Today, the breeding operation has 40-60 litters a year on their Tahlequah farm.
“We raise primarily crossbreds and we have a few purebred Chester sows,” Craig said. “We try to keep females that are functional and basic in their build, and we try to breed to more powerful boars to make competitive showpigs.”
Craig’s breeding process starts simple, building on a lesson his father taught him at a young age: start from the ground and work your way up.
“If they have a good foundation they'll withstand time and stress. That's our main focus, feet and legs,” Craig said.
Once a good foundation is established, Craig works to add as many extras as possible to an animal, aiming for peak performance in show rings.
“We want to push the limits as far as bone and power and muscle. And then, we put quite a bit of emphasis on that show pig look,” Craig said. “If you don't have that pretty, upheaded attractiveness and attitude, it's hard to do well in the show ring.”
Craig has moved away from selling hogs straight off the farm, instead opting to attend live sales, or utilize online auctions on showpigs.com. A rigorous culling process allows Craig to offer his customers consistency.
“We’re always looking for the ones that don’t make the cut and try to keep them out of the breeding process. And before we have our online sales, we cull out a lot of them,” Craig said. “We try to keep them consistent with good feet and legs and tap into extras on top of that.”
This focus on strong foundations and consistency has paid off. In 2017, a C&C Showpig hog topped the American Royal market hog show, and in 2018 a C&C Showpig hog won the Tulsa State Fair market hog show.
“They would definitely be our two biggest accomplishments,” Craig said. “I wouldn't want to rank one higher than the other.”
As the operation has grown, Craig said the biggest challenge they’ve faced is health and fertility.
“Getting big litters and keeping them healthy is a challenge,” Craig said. “The more pigs we have – any operation is like this – the more health problems you have.”
Craig works closely with a veterinarian, and utilizes his years of experience to face problems head on.
“There's a different scenario thrown at you every year,” Craig said. “A different virus or something like that.”
Thanks to the resiliency of the agriculture industry, C&C Showpigs has seen opportunity in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“That's the sweet thing about livestock people and showpig people in general. Regardless of the situation they're gonna get it figured out a way to get it done,” Craig said. “There's been a lot of shows and opportunities come up across the nation because of COVID and its really broadened things for us.”
For kids just starting out in the show pig industry, Craig emphasizes it’s not all about money.
“Don't think that you have to spend a whole lot of money on a show pig. Over our years, the ones that bring a whole lot of money don't end up being the best ones in the end,” Craig said.
Instead, he highlights the benefits of finding a breeder or support group to go to for advice, and reminds kids the real work starts at home.
“Daily care is a huge part of raising a show pig,” Craig said. “Clean water, fresh feed, perfect skin and hair can get you a long way in a show ring.”
Chelsea Dinterman is the associate editor of Farm Talk Newspaper which headquarters out of Parsons, Kansas.
