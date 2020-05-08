After having to shut their doors due to the COVID-19 outbreak, restaurants in Tahlequah can once again welcome dine-in customers.
While many local eateries have opted to remain closed for now, several have reopened their dining rooms under recommended safety protocols. Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff, head of the Economic Recovery Task Force team, took to social media Friday to update citizens about guidelines that restaurants and customers should be taking.
"Seating will be limited to every other booth or table to allow for social distancing of 6 feet," he said. "All table, booths, and bar stools should be cleaned thoroughly and sanitized after each use. There should be no condiments on the tables - only throw-away salt and pepper packets, ketchup, etc. And menus should be paper throw-away menus, or at least cleaned and sanitized after each use."
Restaurants should also clean and sanitize bathrooms areas, door handles, cashier stations and key pads regularly. Each customers should receive a clean glass or cup upon every refill. And all restaurant employees should be wearing protective face masks.
Ratliff asked that customers show common courtesy, and said there are protocols those who dine in should be following, too.
"First and foremost, if you feel sick in any way, please refrain from dining in," he said. "Clearly you cannot wear a face mask while you eat or drink, but please do so while you wait, stand in line, and upon entry and exit from the establishment."
Although observers shouldn't expect large crowds at any of the restaurants, that does not mean they'll necessarily be able to snare a seat, due to the guidelines in place.
Napoli's Italian Restaurant opened its doors Friday, with limited seating. Megrim Shala said the business is adhering to the city's protocols and that it is not accepting groups of more than 10.
"We had a decent amount of people - not like normally, but it wasn't that bad," he said. "We didn't expect it to be crowded like it was before, but we decided we wanted to be open."
The staff at Napoli's were able to get their hands on a disinfectant spray from the Tahlequah Fire Department, with which they sanitize each booth and table after every use. The business been closing by 9 p.m. recently, but Shala said they will likely extend that to 9:30 p.m. until they have time to reassess the situation.
The Branch in the downtown area also opened Friday. There, customers have been offered outdoor seating, while inside the restaurant is adhering to the every-other-table guideline for social distancing, among other precautions.
"We have hand sanitizer stations," said Manager Justin Kelley. "I have one right at the front door that asks people to sanitize their hands when they come in. Then we have sanitizer on both sides of the bar and our servers have it."
Currently, The Branch is serving food until 8 p.m., but the hours could soon change, depending on status of ongoing health crisis. Kelley said live music should return to the dining room area soon, and for now, the restaurant is featuring a light menu. For having limited seating, Kelley said there was decent traffic Friday.
"We were pretty busy today, actually, for lunch," said Kelley. "We might have had 30 people, so we had a good rush. It was decent."
A popular lunch eater in Tahlequah, Vidalias Cafe & Catering, returned to business, although it was not business as usual. Owner Michelle Naylor said the reopening went smooth, with customers remaining "very respectful of each other" and the Vidalias staff.
"We didn't have near as many people walk in to sit down as even I had expected," said Naylor. "That's a good thing, in my eyes. A slow start is a better situation. We could all kind of benefit from that slow start, in my mind. Everybody was kind and considerate and played by the exact rules that they needed to play by. My [staff and I] are very appreciate of the people who came in our building. We sure missed our people."
Naylor said the guidelines set for by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Cherokee County Health Department, and the city of Tahlequah, are appropriate and not tough to follow. Tables have been separated, or in some cases closed, to allow for social distancing. The staff has also been wearing protective gear and wiping down frequently touched surfaces and items.
While closed down, many establishments in town have been offering curbside service like Vidalias. Naylor said being a Main Street business that typically services dine-in customers can make offering both services tricky, but she plans to continue giving the curbside option, for the time being.
"That's quite a challenge in the world of downtown Main Street," she said. "People who are dining in are parking by our front door. So for people doing curbside, it's a little inconvenient for both them and us to try to get the product a block away, but we're going to maintain that as long as the request is there. It's probably not going to be a permanent situation for us, but we're going to maintain it for a while until the public gets confident enough to want to come in and sit inside."
For those wondering if their favorite restaurant is now offering dine-in service, a quick phone call could answer that question. Also, the Facebook page Tahlequah Local Curbside, Takeout & Delivery Restaurants has community members and business owners keeping the public informed about what local eateries are doing.
