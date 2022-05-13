Big dogs, little dogs, and all dogs in between gathered with their humans for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Tahlequah Tails, a new dog park on Basin Avenue next to the Fourth Street overpass by the Aerofit Healthclub.
Tahlequah Tails was made possible by a large donation from an anonymous donor.
“We had a private donor who felt that Tahlequah needed one, and they wanted to contribute to make it happen. Without the help of the donor, we would not have been able to do it on our own. Based on the support from the public, I feel that it was a much needed amenity,” said Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long, who spearheaded the project.
After the dog park was announced, other smaller donations came in. To date, the City of Tahlequah has not spent tax money on the project.
The dog park is divided into two sections, which are separated by a common parking lot. On the north side is a fenced-in park for larger dogs, over 30 pounds. On the south side of the lot is a fenced in park for dogs smaller than 30 pounds.
The park is open from dawn to dusk, and dogs must be 4 months old to enter the park and have their vaccinations. Pet owners are responsible for cleaning up their dog’s waste, and aggressive dogs must be removed immediately. Owners must supervise their dogs at all times.
“We also have water access for them. We don’t have bathrooms, but hope to add them in a future fiscal year,” said Long.
The park also includes play equipment for dogs to play with, which include ramps, tunnels, and a giant fire hydrant.
The parking lot will also connect to the trail system that runs through downtown Tahlequah. Those without dogs will have a chance to park their cars in the parking lot and walk into town, which will save them gas and give them a chance to get in their steps.
“We’ll be connecting the trail that stops at the bridge to that parking lot to serve as a trail head, so the parking lot will serve as a dual purpose by allowing access to the trail,” said Alan Chapman, city administrator.
The park is continuing to accept donations for future improvements.
“This is one hundred percent raised by donors. This is all private money,” said Chapman.
Emily Keller, a Tahlequah resident who recently moved from Texas, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony with her dog, Osa, which is Spanish for bear.
“I heard about the park from my friend on Facebook who is also here. We’ve been needing a dog park. When I first got here, [Osa] was not socialized at all. In Houston, having a dog park really helped her,” said Keller.
Daryl Rhodes attended the event with his dog Alee. Rhodes was involved in the planning of the park by attending meetings. He thinks that having a park helps to bring the community together.
“When you enter these gates, there are no rich people, there are no poor people. There are only dog people having a good time,” he said.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron attended the event. She said that the dog park is a much-needed improvement to the city.
“In this project, the whole community came together. The design contributions, the ideas, the enthusiasm, all came from the people. I hope that the pups enjoy this park, and I hope that the people enjoy it as well,” said Catron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.