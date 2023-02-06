A Tahlequah High School teacher who is also a middle school basketball coach was arrested for aggravated DUI Sunday morning, and the district is investigating the matter.
On Feb. 5, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to the area of South 490 Road on a report of a possible intoxicated driver. Dispatch advised the caller said the black Hyundai Tuscon was headed south on 490 Road.
“Once I arrived in the area, I did not locate the vehicle, so I started to patrol the area and was patrolling eastbound on West 850 Road,” Hendley wrote in his sheriff’s report.
The deputy spotted the suspected vehicle in that area, and the driver was westbound.
“I turned around and before I caught up to it, I observed the vehicle go left of center by full width of the vehicle two times,” Hendley said.
He conducted a traffic stop on Clarissa Ranea Peters, whom he said had a strong odor of alcohol coming from her person.
“I asked if they had anything to drink today. Clarissa admitted to drinking before driving,” the deputy said.
Hendley asked Peters for her driver’s license and insurance. He said she had her wallet in her lap and began looking through it. She then started digging through her glovebox and handed Hendley her insurance.
“I thanked her and then asked her again for her driver’s license. Clarissa again started digging in the glovebox and proceeded to hand me another expired copy of her insurance. I asked a third time for her driver’s license and Clarissa started digging in her glovebox,” Hendley said.
He told the woman that people typically carry their license in their wallet, but she handed him another expired copy of her insurance. Peters was told to look in her wallet and found her license. At that point, she was asked to step out of the vehicle, and Hendley said she she was unsteady on her feet.
Peters was arrested after a field sobriety test and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where a breathalyzer test was conducted. Hendley said Peters’ results were .20%; the legal limit in Oklahoma is .08% or higher.
Peters was booked for aggravated driving under the influence.
Tahlequah Public School Superintendent Tanya Jones confirmed Peters is employed at the high school as an English teacher, and is a coach for the middle school.
Personnel matters within the school district are not discussed with third parties, according to Jones.
“Whenever the district receives information that presents a potential safety concern, whether that be student- or employee-related, or a question is raised whether an employee is qualified, the district investigates the matter. The investigation may take different forms, but the district is committed to uncovering any and all relevant facts to fairly assess whether action should be taken and to determine what action would be appropriate, if any,” Jones said.
She said all decisions within the district are made with the "safety and security at the forefront."
