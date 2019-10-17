Tahlequah teacher named 2019 SKIE Award winner

NORMAN – The K20 Center at the University of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Electric Cooperatives have chosen Elizabeth Rader, third-grade teacher at Greenwood Elementary School, as the 2019 SKIE Award recipient for the Northeast Oklahoma region.
The annual award, made possible by a $90,000 endowment from OEC, recognizes teachers or groups of educators from six regions across the state who use technology to transform their classroom instruction. Rader, in her seventh year of teaching, receives a $500 cash award that accompanies the honor. She also becomes eligible to be named the statewide SKIE Award winner, which carries an additional $1,500 cash award, along with a $1,000 award for Greenwood Elementary School.
“Elizabeth was chosen for this honor from a pool of highly-qualified applicants,” said Sharon Dean, associate director of leadership at the K20 Center. “She exhibits the commitment to students and innovative learning that the K20 Center and OEC hopes to honor and encourage with these awards.”
Dean added the 2019 statewide SKIE winner will be announced at K20’s Innovative Learning Institute on Nov. 21 in Norman.
Rader brings the world to her classroom.
“My students don’t simply learn about the Trail of Tears; they talk to elders, watch videos, investigate historical sites, take virtual field trips, create artwork expressing their experiences with the subject matter, and present iMovies showing differing viewpoints,” said Rader.
For the past six years, she has brought her life experience into the classroom to help build a third-grade program that is engaging and focuses on technology integration.
“It's been exciting to see the ripples of change in bringing 21st-century learning to our rural school district,” said Rader. “My passion is to bring authentic, student-driven learning into every aspect of my classroom. I believe that every student that walks through my door has genius to share with the world, no matter their background or abilities. My goal every year is to create a culture of lifelong learning.”
The SKIE (Supporting K20 Innovative Educators) Award is celebrating its 11th year. To be considered for the honor, educators must have a proven record of integrating K20s IDEALS – inquiry, discourse, equity, authenticity, leadership, and service – and demonstrate excellence in teaching and technology use, as well as instruction that is both engaging and effective.
The K20 Center for Community and Education Renewal, on the University of Oklahoma Research Campus, is a statewide education research and development center which promotes innovative learning through school-university-community collaboration. For more information, visit www.k20center.ou.edu.
