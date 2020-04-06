I continue to be impressed with the patience and kindness I witness every day on our campus and in our community during the uncertain times we find ourselves in. Everywhere I go, I hear concern in everyone’s voice, but I also hear encouragement, determination, and sometimes, an appropriate sense of humor.
At Northeastern State University, health and safety continue to be our top priorities as we move forward in the coming weeks and months. Our faculty, staff, students and guests have demonstrated great willingness to be flexible and to adapt to our ever-changing circumstances. This is much appreciated and critical to our mission to provide a high-quality higher education.
Recently, the mayor of New York City, Anthony Cuomo, delivered strong words of encouragement to the city’s the residents: "And we're going to get through it because we are New York, and because we've dealt with a lot of things, and because we are smart. You have to be smart to make it in New York. And we are resourceful, and we are showing how resourceful we are. And because we are united, and when you are united, there is nothing you can't do. And because we are New York tough. We are tough. You have to be tough. This place makes you tough. But it makes you tough in a good way. We're going to make it because I love New York, and I love New York because New York loves you.”
I believe you could replace “New York” with the word “Tahlequah” and still be accurate. You may be thinking that’s quite a stretch, but looking back at our history, we have overcome significant health adversities.
From the archives of Northeastern State, written by Dr. Brad Agnew, comes a story of particular relevance.
“As the war ground relentlessly to its end, an even more sinister menace confronted the people on the home front as well as troops in the trenches and training camps. The August 23, 1918 issue of the Daily Oklahoman reported the deaths of a Northeastern coed from Stilwell and a homemaker from Tahlequah. At least one other person from the community was “very ill” and several others were recovering from a malady believed to be typhoid fever. The diagnosis may have been correct, but six weeks later a proclamation in the Tahlequah Arrow confirmed “an epidemic of ‘Spanish Influenza’ is prevalent in the City of Tahlequah, as well as throughout the entire United States, and is a disease that is said to spread from contact.
"The acting mayor of Tahlequah closed all public schools and theaters in the city for ten days or until the spread of the disease had been checked. Residents were asked not to congregate and to assist health officials in their effort to stamp out the epidemic. Initially, Northeastern remained opened, but on Oct. 18, the state health officer ordered all schools and theaters closed throughout the entire state and prohibited public meetings of any sort.”
There is no reason to believe that our community, nation or world will face the outcomes of the pandemic experienced in 1918. My point is, we prevailed then and we will prevail now. Yes, we will keep our social distance and follow all appropriate public safety protocols, but we will stay together. We are Tahlequah Tough.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.