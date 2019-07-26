The Tractor Supply Co. store in Tahlequah will be hosting an animal swap event on Saturday, Aug. 10, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Members of the public are invited to stop by the store and engage with other animal lovers while swapping, trading or selling their small animals or livestock.
"As a leading retailer of livestock, animal and pet products, this is an event that speaks directly to the interests and lifestyle of our customers," said Dara Chase, manager of the Tahlequah Tractor Supply. "We invite guests to bring everything from goats, chickens, rabbits and ducks to guineas, quail, sheep and more. Even if attendees just want to learn more about owning animals, this event is a great place to start."
In addition to the animal swap, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy the 4health Resource Center.
The Cherokee County Humane Society, an event partner, will also be on site.
For more information, call the Tahlequah Tractor Supply store, 401 Daisy Drive, at 918-458-0451.
