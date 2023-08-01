The Welling Ridge trails now number at three, with hiking and biking opportunities for all skill levels and future expansion also in the works.
Mike Bingham, of the Tahlequah Trails Association, said both the Big Brother and Little Brother Trails at Welling Ridge are completed and have been open for a while. The trails still require maintenance, like weed-eating and pruning back growth, several times a year and after severe weather.
“After the Father’s Day storm, we had a couple of large trees fall down that several several of us got together and cleared off,” said Bingham.
The Wildfire Trail, another route at Welling Ridge that connects Big Brother and Little Brother, was also finished this past spring. While the Big Brother and Little Brother trails were built by volunteers, Bingham said Wildfire was professionally constructed by Rogue Trails, a company out of Northwest Arkansas.
All three Welling Ridge trails are multi-use and open to those on foot and on bike.
“They’re built optimized for mountain biking, but they’re perfect for trail running and hiking, also,” he said.
Bingham explained each trail has its own difficultly level.
“The Big and Little Brother trails are beginner trails ... labeled green. It’s a similar rating system to speed slopes – green being beginner; blue, intermediate; black, more advanced,” he said. “The Wildfire Trail is an intermediate-level trail. [It’s] slightly narrower, a little bit steeper, with maybe some edge dropoffs, potentially.”
Bingham said the Tahlequah Trails Association was awarded a grant from the Tahlequah Community Fund for expanding its trail system at Welling Ridge.
“We are so thankful, really thankful, for our community support. We are just supported with so many volunteers,” he said.
TTA also recently received a gas-powered wheelbarrow from TCF. The device also allows for supplies for volunteers, like water, to be carried along the trail with ease. Another contributed device has helped the organization track trail use.
“We have had a counter that was funded by Cherokee Nation in place for a little over three month that’s been counting trail usage, and we’re averaging well over 500 trail users a month,” said Bingham.
Bingham said this number is tremendous.
“To me, that just shows the need for trail system here in our area,” he said. “People get outdoors and move; that’s proved to be physically and mentally healthy and that’s what we’re all about.”
Looking forward, TTA has an event coming up the evening of Saturday, Oct. 7.
“We’re having our second Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day, which is a national event through the month of October, generally held the first Saturday of October. It’s an International Mountain Biking Association national event,” said Bingham.
Bingham expects the event will feature hot dogs, drinks, and a little skills area, likely a bike rodeo. Bingham said community members should also watch for the return of weekly group bike rides and “hopefully” an organized trail run, both in the works for this fall. Both are still in their planning stages.
Learn more
One Saturday a month, Bingham said TTA usually hosts a work day. These are announced the week prior at: http://www.tahlequahtrails.org/, where more information about upcoming events is also available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.