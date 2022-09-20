Tahlequah Trails group sets rides for whole family

Several biking events are taking place at the Welling Ridge Trails, and all ages are welcome.
The Tahlequah Trails Association had its grand opening earlier this year, and weekly group rides are now every Thursday. The TTA is hosting the group ride through Nov. 3. Those interested in partaking in the weekly event have the opportunity to learn proper trail etiquette and skills.
“It’s been going good. We’ve had a handful of riders and we’ve been having a good turnout promoting a weekly mountain bike ride and promoting people to get out enjoy the trail that we have open,” said Heath Pennington, TTA board vice president.
Donald Jonas Jr. promoted the weekly ride on his Facebook page and encouraged others to visit the trails when they’re in the area.
“Pretty wooded rolling hills. Real friendly club and volunteers. Prettiest parking gate on the road. I love this place,” he posted.
Another event planned is the International Mountain Biking Association’s Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day on Oct. 1. Parents and kids are to bring their own bikes and helmets, and freebies will be passed out. TTA is also cooking and serving hot dogs.
“IMBA promotes this every year; it’s been going on a quite a few years, and since we’re an IMBA local partner, this is our first year to promote [the event],” Pennington said.
The all-purpose walking and mountain biking trails continues to grow out on South 550 Road, and TTA Board President Mike Bingham expects the completion of the three-quarters of a mile near the end of the year.
“We’ve added several more feet and [we’re] anticipating the opening the end of this year, pending the weather. Once we get that open, we’re going to add another three-quarters of a mile, and we could possibly have another trail on top of that one opening around the same time,” Pennington said.
TTA hosts Volunteer Work Days several times a month and volunteers must be properly dressed, with hardhats, eye protection, gloves, and appropriate footwear.
Those interested in helping build trails can stay up to date on the group's progress by visiting its Facebook page, Tahlequah Trails. Those who would like to volunteer can send a message to the group to get on the list.
Children 10 years and older are encouraged to help. All participants must sign waivers before work begins.
What’s next
The next Volunteer Trail Build Day is slated for Saturday, Sept. 24, 8 to 10 a.m. To sign up, visit https://www.tahlequahtrails.org/volunteer.html#/. To sign up for the IMBA’s annual event, click https://volunteer.imba.com/timeslots/vhiiZ0sL7x.
