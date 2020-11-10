The Tahlequah Community Fund recently awarded Tahlequah Trails a $30,000 grant for the purchase of the trailhead and initial trail construction for the new Tahlequah Trails hiking trail.
Tahlequah Trails scores $30K grant
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
HULBERT [mdash] age 78. Custodian. Died November 4th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services November 11th at 11:00am at Hulbert School Gymnasium. Visitation November 10th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Martha Lue Simpson, 87 year old homemaker of Tahlequah died November 4, 2020. Services 2:00 pm November 9, 2020, at Green Country Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
CANADIAN [mdash] age 63. Homemaker. Died November 2nd in Fort Smith, AR. Graveside Services November 9th at 10:00am at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
PRYOR [mdash] age 26. Died November 1st in Kenwood, OK. Funeral Services November 9th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Towie Cemetery. Visitation Novmeber 8th from 2:00pm until 8:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 70. Police Officer. Died October 30th, in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial Services November 7th at 1:00pm at Levi Cookson Cemetery in Tahlequah, OK.
Most Popular
Articles
- Body believed to be missing Cookson man
- Man arrested on child pornography charges
- CN, UKB officials explain nuances of dual enrollment
- EVERYDAY HEROES: Elder Care manager focuses on caregiving
- POLICE BEAT 11-8-20: Naked woman raising Cain carted to jail
- Law officers stress importance of reliable vehicles
- Liquor store owners ready for Sunday business
- Veterans take action, plan alternative to parade
- DAILY LOG 11-8-20
- DA clears sheriff's deputy in fatal shooting
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.