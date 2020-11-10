Tahlequah Trails scores $30K grant

The Tahlequah Community Fund recently awarded Tahlequah Trails a $30,000 grant for the purchase of the trailhead and initial trail construction for the new Tahlequah Trails hiking trail. Present were, first row from left: Mayor Sue Catron, David Rogers, and Christina Carroll. Second row: Heath Pennington, Steve Worth, and Trae Ratliff. Back row: Bob Ed Culver and Alan Chapman.