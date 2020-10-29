Tahlequah Trails scores grant, land

Tahlequah Trails received $52,500 and one acre of land in donations through various granting entities.
The Tahlequah Community Fund gave $30,000 to the nonprofit, which will secure an entrance, complete a parking lot, develop trailhead and the first mile of trail, and initiate trail signage.
City Administrator Alan Chapman donated the one acre for a parking lot with an entry way.
"We'll have to replace the gate, but the entrance and all the concrete work stays with it," said Tahlequah Trails board member Dana Boren-Boer. "This piece alone is valued at about $30,000. We recognized very quickly that we weren't going to have access through the Grand River Dam Authority line. Because the way they set this up, GRDA didn't come in until after the property line had been set."
The Arvest Foundation donated $15,000, which the Tahlequah Mission Park Project board took on behalf of Tahlequah Trails.
"We took it because the re-designation was still being considered by the IRS," Boren-Boer said. "Arvest Foundation had a date they had to issue it by and they contacted us and asked if we would be willing to do this on Tahlequah Trails' behalf. As the board, we decided as long as Arvest could make it happen by the end of December, there would be no reason why we couldn't do it."
The International Mountain Biking Association chipped in a $7,500 IMBA Trail Accelerator Grant.
Getting to this stage hasn't been an easy process for city officials nor Tahlequah Trails. Some setbacks were related to property acquisition, and others to financial and legal issues.
The city has partnered with the Cherokee County Commissioners to create the mountain bike and hiking park on the 200 acres.
In 2018, Tahlequah city councilors accepted a lease bid from Tahlequah Trails Oklahoma Earthbike Fellowship to spearhead plans for a trail system on 65 acres of surplus land owned by the city, adjacent to Diedrick Lane. The council also voted to purchase an additional 40 acres west of the proposed bike trail acreage. However, during a City Council meeting in 2019, the board unanimously agreed to settle three lawsuits filed against the city regarding bike trails and the purchase of property.
The county's acreage is between South 550 Road and South 540 Road, and is landlocked - meaning there are no access roads for vehicles.
Comments weren't returned by press time from Mayor Sue Catron, Chapman, or Ward 2 Councilor Dower Combs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.