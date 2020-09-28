Tahlequah, Tulsa officials discuss pandemic in webinar

Northeastern State University hosted the first webinar in a six-month retrospective series on the pandemic in Northeast Oklahoma Friday. Officials from Tahlequah and Tulsa joined to discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on government leaders and policy.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron, Tulsa Deputy Mayor Amy Brown, and Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith were each given time to present how their respective bodies have dealt with the ongoing pandemic.
Hoskin was given the first chance to speak, and talked about how the tribe shut down all of its casinos. While Cherokee Nation Business’s Cherokee Casinos have since reopened, Hoskin’s discussion might reveal why the tribe decided to open the doors back up.
He said much of the tribe’s work to preserve the Cherokee language, take care of elders, offer housing, provide education, and more, is funded by the revenue generated by casinos.
“Those things all are funded in some form or fashion, really, by those dollars that come in,” Hoskin said. “So shutting down those casinos is akin to cutting off all that revenue, but we did that.”
Most governments and municipalities are prepared for natural disasters of some sort. But with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting all of the country, it altered how officials coordinate with other agencies.
“This is a different kind of disaster, because a pandemic by definition is not a local disaster; it’s a global challenge,” said Brown. “And additionally, sort of our existing infrastructure for how we respond to a natural disaster, per se, was a little bit different in this case. It wasn’t necessarily the city or the county that was the lead agency among our local collaboration. It was our health department, and our health department was not only collaborating with us as local partners, they were collaborating with the state and the federal government.”
Both Brown and Keith discussed that the city has had difficulties due to a lack of sales tax revenue.
“That is all our municipalities in the state live on,” said Keith. “So our county governments, we get ad valorem, which is steady. It’s steady through all of these issues. It is an issue that we must address in this state, because the city has had to do so many furloughs, because they are following the dips and curves of a sales tax.”
Keith said residents should continue to try in whatever way they can to support small businesses.
Mayor Catron admitted she was a little jealous of the larger communities that received funding through the CARES Act that did not have to be paid back. She said the closing of businesses had the potential to bankrupt Tahlequah.
“Our residents, they kicked in,” said Catron. “Shopping local really became important and people stepped up and came up with the most wonderful ideas on how you can buy from a closed business and keep people afloat.”
The panelists were asked whether there should be have a statewide mandate on wearing masks in public places. Each of them agreed there should be.
Hoskin said those who listen to health experts know that wearing a mask helps prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“If you listen to experts, you know it will,” he said. “And if you bury your head in the sand, you can pretend like it won’t, and you can talk about local control, which blows my mind. One of the panelists said earlier, this isn’t a local pandemic; it’s a global pandemic. Well if that’s true, and we know it is, why in the world would we put pressure on mayors and county commissioners to do make these decisions, when it really ought to be more holistic.”
Brown agreed with Hoskin, and added that for a mask mandate to be at its most effective, it has to be enacted uniformly and broadly.
Keith said once large retailers got on board with requiring customers to wear masks, it helped normalize their donning.
Catron agreed that it would be easier for decisions regarding personal protective equipment would be better suited for officials higher up on the governmental chain.
“If the goal is to save as many of our citizens as we can possibly save, why would you make your mayor be the person responsible for doing that,” she said. “If there was a national or statewide mandate, the anger may be directed at the pandemic itself, but it wouldn’t be at your local officials.”
NSU's next webinar on COVID-19 will be held Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. For more information, visit www.academics.nsuok.edu/extendedlearning/Webinar-Series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.