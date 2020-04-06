Grocery stores around the country have been busier than usual, dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, and they've had to take measures to protect customers and employees.
Walmart has taken steps of its own. This weekend, it began regulating the number of customers allowed in its stores at one time. According to a press release from Walmart, stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at any given time, roughly 20 percent of a store's capacity. Once a store reaches capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a "one-out, one-in" basis.
In Tahlequah, the only entrance is on the grocery side of the store, where a queue has been marked with rope and shopping carts. Monday afternoon, there were no lines of people waiting to get inside, but there was reportedly a line of people early morning Saturday. Some local residents have reported their trips to the store have been otherwise normal, but others have noticed a shortage in a few items.
"I arrived a little after 7 a.m. on Saturday and the line was pretty long," said Alison Hunter. "Once they finished counting people, it didn't take long to get inside. They had toilet paper stocked with the aisle blocked and associates handing them out to customers. They also had signs on the floor to remind people to stay 6 feet apart, but not many people were actually doing that."
While Walmart has stated it plans to institute one-way movement through the aisles in some of its stores, in an effort to help customers avoid close contact with others, the store in Tahlequah has not taken such steps. Customers are encouraged to distance themselves from others, though.
Heather Brammer said she went Sunday afternoon and had a good experience.
"Only a few people, and most everyone was staying a good distance apart," she said. "Employees were stocking shelves, without interruption. Most everything was in stock, with the exception of a few things."
Some customers have been concerned about the carts used at this store, but according to reports, each cart is cleaned as it returns to the circulation for customers.
Employees have also started wearing gloves and masks, and with the change in hours, associates have had extra time to clean the facility.
The use of online shopping has increased in recent years. During a time in which people are asked to confine themselves to their homes, many have continued to use online/pickup methods to get groceries and other items they need.
"I had Walmart pickup Saturday morning. Had most of my items, except my honey nut Cheerios," said Heather Carter. "I love the pickup option, but have noticed basic things I still can't get online, such as toilet paper, eggs, and paper towels. Hoping that will change over the next week."
Once customers check out at Walmart, they may leave the through the exit on the garden side of the store.
For those who plan on making a trip soon to Walmart soon, other items local residents have reported seeing shortages of include, disinfectants, dish soap, and paper towels. Customers can likely expect larger crowds on the weekend and in the morning time.
Shoppers are also encouraged to bring the fewest number of people per family necessary to do their business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.