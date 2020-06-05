Tahlequah, Westville CPAs elected for state, area leadership

OKLAHOMA CITY — Members of the Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants elected 2020-2021 board of directors during a virtual meeting on June 3. Larry T. Smith, certified public accountant, certified fraud examiner, and senior program analyst for Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah, will serve as a director at-large.
Smith, a member of the OSCPA for 17 years, is also the Eastern Chapter president, a position he’s held since 2009. Additionally, Smith will serve as the board liaison to the OSCPA’s Governmental Accounting and Auditing and Business Valuation/Forensic and Litigation Support Committees.
Vickie L. Hanvey, a CPA and a self-governance program policy analyst for the U.S. Department of the Interior, will serve as the Eastern Chapter vice president. Hanvey, an OSCPA member for 15 years, resides in Westville.
The OSCPA is comprised of: A board of directors consisting of 14 officers and directors plus seven chapter presidents; seven local chapters; 20 committees along with five resource pools that engage in numerous projects and activities to enhance the CPA profession; and a staff of 12 lead by a president and CEO, who provides overall direction.
With more than 6,500 members in public practice, industry, government and education, the OSCPA is Oklahoma’s only statewide professional association of CPAs. Since 1918, the organization has continued to provide professional education, conduct quality reviews and promote and maintain high standards of integrity and competence within the accounting profession.
Visit www.oscpa.com for information about joining the OSCPA, or www.KnowWhatCounts.org for a free CPA referral and 30-minute consultation.
