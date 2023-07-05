A court hearing wherein the defendant is accused of second-degree burglary has been rescheduled, over the state’s objection.
Monica Lydia Diaz, 32, Tahlequah, was scheduled to appear in court on June 28, 2023, when Special District Judge Gary Huggins scheduled the reset.
Two felony counts of second-degree burglary, two misdemeanor counts of petit larceny, and one misdemeanor count of knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property were filed on May 15, 2023, against Diaz.
The defendant made her initial appearance on May 16, 2023, when she pleaded not guilty and received a $7,500 bond.
According to court documents, on April 14, 2023, Diaz and Joseph P. McGraw, 43, Tahlequah, broke into a Keeler Drive residence and stole a tiller, fishing poles, and a lantern not exceeding a value of $1,000.
From the same residence, but belonging to a different owner, the defendants also stole a broken PlayStation 5 and camouflage clothing not exceeding a value of $1,000.
Diaz is scheduled to appear in court again at 10 a.m. on July 19, with Judge Huggins presiding.
Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is listed as representing the state while court-appointed attorney Crystal Jackson is representing the defendant.
