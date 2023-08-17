A Tahlequah woman accused of child endangerment after transporting a baby while driving under the influence last year, recently waived her preliminary hearing in Cherokee County District Court.
Monica Lopez-Vivas, 28, faces a felony charge of child endangerment by driving under the influence, and two misdemeanor charges of actual physical control of a vehicle under the influence and transporting an open container of intoxicating beverage, which were filed on July 21, 2022. According to court documents, on July 5, 2022, Lopez-Vivas was driving a 2008 Honda Minivan while under the influence of alcohol, and while transporting an 11-month-old. Authorities reportedly found an open bottle of Dos Equis inside the vehicle, which was accessible to the defendant while the Honda Minivan was in motion.
During her initial appearance Aug. 2, 2022, Lopez-Vivas received a $10,000 bond and pleaded not guilty to the charges. The defendant is to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 24, for a district court arraignment with Associate District Judge Joshua King presiding. Loez-Vivas is represented by Rachel Dallis, while Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is representing the state.
