Accused of trafficking approximately 14 grams of fentanyl out of her home, a Tahlequah woman entered a blind plea last week in Cherokee County District Court and was released on bond until sentencing.
On Jan. 27, 2023, Connie Marie Walters, 50, Tahlequah, was charged with trafficking in illegal drug, acquiring proceeds from drug activity, maintaining place for keeping/selling controlled substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
On Nov. 14, 2022, authorities found the drugs and paraphernalia in her Morgan Street residence, which was a “place resorted to by various persons whose names are unknown but are persons who used controlled dangerous substances in violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act.”
During her initial appearance on Dec. 20, 2022, Walters pleaded not guilty to all counts, and on Aug. 10, she entered a blind plea.
The sentencing hearing has been set for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2023, with District Judge Doug Kirkley presiding.
