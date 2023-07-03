A Tahlequah woman was admitted in guarded condition with trunk internal injuries on July 2 after she reportedly failed to yield from a stop sign and was struck by another vehicle on US-62 at South 470 Road.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, Mary Howard, 75, was driving a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan when she reportedly failed to yield and was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tundra, which was driven by Scott Bynum, 57, Muskogee.
Howard was transported to St. John’s in Tulsa by Eagle Med Life Flight where she was admitted. Wyatt Howard, 18, Tahlequah, who was the passenger in the Dodge Grand Caravan, was transported to W.W. Hastings Hospital where he was treated and released.
Bynum was transported to St. Francis hospital in Muskogee, where he was treated and released. His passenger, David Bynum, 64, Prescot, Arizona, was also transported to St. Francis in Muskogee where he was treated and released.
OHP reported the conditions of both drivers were normal.
