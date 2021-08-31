Tahlequah woman donates oxygen masks for use on pets during fires

A local woman donated to the Tahlequah Fire Department oxygen masks that could save the lives of pets in distress.
Peggy Glenn said she read an article in the Daily Press wherein Fire Chief Casey Baker said TFD wasn't equipped with specialized oxygen masks for animals. TFD hosts CPR training every two years, and firefighters are trained to put oxygen masks on animals and do chest compressions, just as they would with a human. Baker said those masks get the job done, and firefighters have saved quite a few pets. But he said it wouldn't hurt to have training from a veterinarian.
Glenn took note of what Baker said and found the Wag'N O2 Fur Life - The Pet Oxygen Mask Initiative, a nationwide campaign to help first responders acquire the necessary equipment. TFD received four Wag'N Pet Oxygen Mask kits that come with three different sizes of masks, which can be used on dogs, cats, ferrets, rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, and many more animals. The kits also include three oxygen air tubs, a carry bag, instruction sheets, a kennel lead, a rescue notice form, a PowerPoint presentation, two "Pet Oxygen Masks on Board" decals, two animal incident report forms, and an instructional DVD.
Baker and other fire experts stress that animals will usually look for hiding places to protect themselves from fire, and as a result, are often killed due to smoke asphyxiation.
"These specially-designed animal masks can be used both on conscious pets that have suffered from smoke inhalation and pets that need to be resuscitated after losing consciousness from exposure to the dangerous toxic fumes," the website said.
The chief and TFD firefighters expressed appreciation for the donation. Baker said firefighters will begin training with the new masks as early as Wednesday, Sept. 8.
"I want to thank Peggy Glenn for her donation," Baker said. "I would also like to thank [TDP reporter] Keri Thornton for shedding light on the need. [The masks] will be carried on our first-out responding trucks."
